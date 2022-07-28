David G. “Tiny” Corn, 60, Winslow

newsnowdc.com
Laverne O. Schuck, 93, Jasper
Laverne O. Schuck, 93, of Jasper, died Friday, July 29, at Brookside Village in Jasper. She was born in Monroe, Louisiana, April 15, 1929, to Pearl and Gracie (Clark) Stroud. She married her husband of 68 years, Charles L. Schuck, June 2, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He died January 8, 2018.
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh
Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
Owensboro brothers open new Kentucky-focused restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Something new has popped up on Frederica Street. Brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer opened Sassafras, and they hope to honor the food of western Kentucky with it, while at the same time giving it their own unique spin. The two grew up in Owensboro, and spent...
EPD: Man shoots at home with kids inside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is accusing a man of shooting at a home with four children inside overnight. Around 3:37 a.m. Sunday, dispatch says they received a call from a victim who told police Lamontae Bass shot into her home on North Fifth Avenue. The woman told police that no one […]
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
Video shows mysterious Ohio River camper disappear
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — So many questions have surrounded the camper that was left stranded on a sandbar in the Ohio River. Who put it there? Why did they leave it? Will someone come and get it? Although some of these questions haven’t been answered, we do know that the camper is no longer on […]
Two dead after boat capsizes in Warrick County
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people drowned in Warrick County when a small boat capsized Saturday afternoon. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were sent to a residence on Martin Road around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said dive teams found two men underwater. Jesus Juan Gonzales, 23, of Owensboro and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales, 27, […]
Tenants displaced after massive apartment fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Several people were hurt and more are displaced after a massive fire broke at an Owensboro apartment complex. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9:00 Saturday and found the building engulfed in flames. Tenants and nearby residents thought it was an explosion. “It was real quick. […]
