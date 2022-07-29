Daily deals July 29: $240 Insignia 50-inch 4K TV, 33% off 1TB microSDXC card, $220 off Eufy RoboVac, more

appleinsider.com
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have
As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS・
People
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Cheap Prime Day Deals for Up to 69% Off — Here's What to Shop
It's official: Amazon Prime Day is underway! The mega sale is overflowing with millions of deals, and some of the most impressive discounts are hiding in Amazon's overstock outlet. Right now, the outlet is packed with under-the radar Prime Day deals across virtually every category, including home, apparel, beauty, and...
CBS News
Amazon is giving away $125 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Here's how to cash in
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. On July 12 and 13, Amazon will slash prices on top-rated tech, kitchen...
Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP
Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022
Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99
Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned
If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
AOL Corp
We Found The Cheapest Way to Buy a PS5 & It’s Not From Where You’d Expect
Some times the best deals are where you least expect them, and that’s definitely the case if you’re a Playstation 5 fan scouring for the best deals on bundles online. It’s possible to get a PS5 for cheap and if you’re unfamiliar with the latest Playstation model, PS5 launched in November 2020 and quickly became one of the brand’s most popular consoles. As of 2022, it has sold over 13.4 million consoles— it even boasts a waitlist of hundreds of thousands of customers.
How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps
The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
This ultra-rare gemstone can cost $50,000 per carat and is only found in one location in the world
PainiteAttribution: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0 Painite is one of the rarest minerals on Earth. It is also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and it is only found in one region of the world - Myanmar.
