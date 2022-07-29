Wayne F. Gage, 66, of Rumford, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Frank and Claire Gage. Wayne grew up in East Providence and graduated from East Providence High School where he was a proud member of the Townie Band. He graduated from Rhode Island College with a B.A. in history education and received his Master’s degree in European history from Providence College. He taught English and History at Bishop Hendricken High School for over 20 years.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO