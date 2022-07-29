Miami lowers taxes to historic level: 'The only right thing to do'

www.foxbusiness.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.Matthew WoodruffMiami, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
Related
Citizens insurance rates will soon climb for thousands of Floridians
In less than a month, one of Florida's largest home insurers is raising their rates for a majority of their customers.
thenextmiami.com
Photo: Giant Wall Of Glass At Topped-Off Aston Martin Residences, Miami’s Tallest-Ever Condo
A giant glass façade can be seen at downtown Miami’s under-construction Aston Martin Residences, a new photo shows. Aston Martin Residences is the tallest condo tower ever built in the state of Florida, at 816 feet above ground. The 66-story tower will have 391 condo units, which are...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Miami that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Miami New Times
Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty
In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlrn.org
Harris announces resiliency money for South Florida
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that $50 million is headed to South Florida to help protect low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge. Harris said the money is part of addressing a growing “climate crisis,” with Kentucky in recent days hit by deadly flooding and California battling wildfires.
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
floridapolitics.com
Cuban American Democrats event to highlight 12 Miami-Dade candidates for local, state, federal office
Members of South Florida’s Cuban American community will be able to head into this weekend with more information on a dozen Democratic candidates now seeking local, state and federal office. This Friday, the Cuban American Democrats will host a 6:30 p.m. get-together at Beat Culture Brewery in Miami where...
wlrn.org
'I was absolutely shocked': Virginia Key homeless encampment approval causes uproar
Miami city commissioners initially shot down a proposal to move many unhoused people to an encampment on Virginia Key. But Esther Alonso, founder of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center, knew that this wasn’t the end. And she was right. Hours later, on Thursday, the motion to pilot the “transition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenextmiami.com
Chicago Newspaper Puzzled Why Companies Are Relocating To Miami
Chicago’s biggest newspaper can’t seem to understand why companies are choosing to move away from its hometown to Miami. Last month, Billionaire Ken Griffin announced he was relocating the headquarters of Citadel to Miami, The company was one of the most important (if not the most) financial companies in Chicago.
Black Residents Say Miami’s Plan to Relocate Homeless Targets Their Community
Black residents of Miami’s Virginia Key Beach are speaking out against the city’s approved plan to build tiny homes for the homeless and relocate them to predominantly Black towns. The pilot program was approved by Miami city commissioners to combat homelessness, CBS News reports. Tiny homes were built...
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
Click10.com
Miami commissioner responds to criticism over proposed Virginia Key homeless community
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – A controversial proposal to create pop-up communities for the homeless across Miami, including on Virginia Key, was approved by commissioners last week. The matter is now heading to the people. Commissioner Joe Carollo responded to critics of a City of Miami plan build between 50...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami Reducing Taxes To Historic Level
Mayor Francis Suarez says he and commissioners are doing this now because the country has seen two quarters of negative growth and historic inflation.
crunchbase.com
Boatsetter Sails Off With $38M For Boat Rental Startup
Boatsetter, a marketplace for boat rentals, has raised $38 million in a new round of funding, according to Skift. Based in the Miami area, Boatsetter is something like an Airbnb, but for boats. Boat owners can rent out their boats to people who are looking to enjoy a day out on the water, just like Airbnb hosts rent out their homes.
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
Dream job alert: Get paid to vacation like it’s 1955
DALLAS — If all-inclusive resorts aren’t your thing, but tiny beach towns with spectacular views call your name, then Hotels.com has just the job for you. The Dallas-based travel booking site is seeking a Retro Beach Motelier whose idea of a “perfect somewhere” is a “blast-from-the-past beachside paradise unchanged by the modern world.”
secretmiami.com
20 Spectacular Miami Spice 2022 Restaurants You Have To Dine At
Beginning today, August 1 through September 30, Miami Spice is back for its 21st year with tons of discounted menus to try out from some of the finest restaurants in the 305. Organized by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), the annual restaurant promotion offers prix-fixe menus such as $28 lunch and brunch options, as well as $45 and $60 dinner specials. It’s no surprise locals and visitors alike look forward to it every year!
Miami New Times
July 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
July was a hot month for Miami restaurant openings with California's Sushi by Scratch setting up shop in Coconut Grove, Grove Bay Hospitality debuting Bayshore Club, and Fox's Lounge (formerly Fox's Sherron Inn) reopening in its original space just days ago. Speaking of lounges, Michael Beltran opened up the Gibson...
Petros stands apart as mayoral debate turns nasty between former lobbyists
NEWS ANALYSIS Trading jibes over past lobbying jobs and ethics investigations, Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco threw body blocks at each other at last week’s first mayoral debate, while the third candidate, Katie Petros, sought to project herself as a calm consensus-builder. There were only a few policy disagreements at Thursday night’s debate. The candidates […]
Comments / 2