Miami, FL

Miami lowers taxes to historic level: 'The only right thing to do'

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago
www.foxbusiness.com

pasconewsonline.com

Highest paying jobs in Miami that require a graduate degree

Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty

In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
MIAMI, FL
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
wlrn.org

Harris announces resiliency money for South Florida

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that $50 million is headed to South Florida to help protect low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge. Harris said the money is part of addressing a growing “climate crisis,” with Kentucky in recent days hit by deadly flooding and California battling wildfires.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community

Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
thenextmiami.com

Chicago Newspaper Puzzled Why Companies Are Relocating To Miami

Chicago’s biggest newspaper can’t seem to understand why companies are choosing to move away from its hometown to Miami. Last month, Billionaire Ken Griffin announced he was relocating the headquarters of Citadel to Miami, The company was one of the most important (if not the most) financial companies in Chicago.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale

Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
crunchbase.com

Boatsetter Sails Off With $38M For Boat Rental Startup

Boatsetter, a marketplace for boat rentals, has raised $38 million in a new round of funding, according to Skift. Based in the Miami area, Boatsetter is something like an Airbnb, but for boats. Boat owners can rent out their boats to people who are looking to enjoy a day out on the water, just like Airbnb hosts rent out their homes.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dream job alert: Get paid to vacation like it’s 1955

DALLAS — If all-inclusive resorts aren’t your thing, but tiny beach towns with spectacular views call your name, then Hotels.com has just the job for you. The Dallas-based travel booking site is seeking a Retro Beach Motelier whose idea of a “perfect somewhere” is a “blast-from-the-past beachside paradise unchanged by the modern world.”
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

20 Spectacular Miami Spice 2022 Restaurants You Have To Dine At

Beginning today, August 1 through September 30, Miami Spice is back for its 21st year with tons of discounted menus to try out from some of the finest restaurants in the 305. Organized by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), the annual restaurant promotion offers prix-fixe menus such as $28 lunch and brunch options, as well as $45 and $60 dinner specials. It’s no surprise locals and visitors alike look forward to it every year!
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

July 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

July was a hot month for Miami restaurant openings with California's Sushi by Scratch setting up shop in Coconut Grove, Grove Bay Hospitality debuting Bayshore Club, and Fox's Lounge (formerly Fox's Sherron Inn) reopening in its original space just days ago. Speaking of lounges, Michael Beltran opened up the Gibson...
MIAMI, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Petros stands apart as mayoral debate turns nasty between former lobbyists

NEWS ANALYSIS Trading jibes over past lobbying jobs and ethics investigations, Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco threw body blocks at each other at last week’s first mayoral debate, while the third candidate, Katie Petros, sought to project herself as a calm consensus-builder.  There were only a few policy disagreements at Thursday night’s debate. The candidates […]
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy