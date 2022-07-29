The 3-2-1 Column: Preseason expectations, irrational optimism and more

pittsburgh.rivals.com
Iowa Football: Five X-Factor players who could make or break the Hawkeyes' 2022 season
Iowa football will start fall camp next week as the Hawkeyes are setting preparations up for the 2022 college football season. The Hawkeyes are hoping to build off last year's season that saw them earn a berth in the Big Ten Championship and then the Citrus Bowl to close out the year.
Alex Golesh previews Tennessee’s offense heading into preseason camp
Tennessee hits the practice field on Monday morning, one month out from the 2022 season opener against Ball State, for its first practice of preseason camp. The Vols made a huge jump on offense last season in their first year with head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, and there’s a lot of excitement about the fast-paced, high-scoring, big-play fun continuing this fall with eight starters back. Before the Vols kicked off camp, Golesh held his preseason press conference on Sunday to discuss some of the storylines facing his unit in August.
Penn State opens fall practice: 17 players to watch in preseason camp
Penn State reported for its preseason camp Sunday, and the Nittany Lions will take to the practice fields under the watchful eyes of coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and the rest of the staff for their first practice Monday evening. There are 31 days...
How Close is Texas to Championship Contender Status?
Bill Connelly explains how close he thinks Texas is to being a national title contender.
College football's 10 best programs of the decade, ranked
College football's lack of parity at the top over the past decade is attributed to the success of several powerhouse programs who have routinely dominated the competition on the field and on the recruiting trail in the playoff era. And determining the nation's 10 best programs since the start of the 2012 season isn't all that difficult when you glance at the final rankings and consider the future Hall of Fame coaches leading their respective teams.
Liberty Flames Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Liberty Flames Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Liberty season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Hugh Freeze, 4th year at Liberty, 26-11 12th year overall, 85-43, 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 8-5 Keys To The Season | Season Prediction,...
Ji’Ayir Brown outlines Penn State’s ‘biggest focus’ as preseason camp opens
INDIANAPOLIS — Ji'Ayir Brown knows how close Penn State was to having a different kind of season in 2021. After an undefeated start, the Nittany Lions stumbled down the stretch with six defeats in the final eight games of the season. A year that had the program eyeing its first College Football Playoff appearance ended in disappointment.
Florida camp preview: Defensive line
For much of Dan Mullen's tenure at Florida, the construction of the defensive line position was frequently a point of discussion, as the Gators would typically address depth issues through the transfer portal rather than on the recruiting trail. Last season was no different, with the addition of three defensive linemen during the offseason through the transfer portal: Antonio Valentino, Daquan Newkirk and Tyrone Truesdell. All three players have since departed Gainesville (despite Truesdell counting against Florida's 2022 class) along with a pair of Gators who started and finished their careers in Gainesville in Zachary Carter and Jeremiah Moon. Carter is now in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, while Moon signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.
Syracuse football ready to open preseason camp ahead of 2022 season
Syracuse football will hold its first practice of preseason camp on Wednesday ahead of Year 7 of the Dino Babers era, SU Athletics announced on Friday. Babers and select players will publicly open the slate with a press conference on Tuesday. SU will then have 21 practices to get ready...
Opinion: More players, matchups to watch for 2022 prep football season
Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor We’re about three weeks away from the start of a 2022 football season that promises big changes, emerging players, huge games and lots of fireworks on the field. That means that we’ll continue to break down some of the key players, matchups and […]
