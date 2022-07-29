The 3-2-1 Column: Preseason expectations, irrational optimism and more

For much of Dan Mullen's tenure at Florida, the construction of the defensive line position was frequently a point of discussion, as the Gators would typically address depth issues through the transfer portal rather than on the recruiting trail. Last season was no different, with the addition of three defensive linemen during the offseason through the transfer portal: Antonio Valentino, Daquan Newkirk and Tyrone Truesdell. All three players have since departed Gainesville (despite Truesdell counting against Florida's 2022 class) along with a pair of Gators who started and finished their careers in Gainesville in Zachary Carter and Jeremiah Moon. Carter is now in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, while Moon signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO