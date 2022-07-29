Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois to recognize Ralph and Donna Korte at 4th Annual United We Lead Gala

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Engaging 4 MO: “Clearing the Path for Marketing Directly from Missouri Farms to Institutions” webinar will take place on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Hear the key takeaways that a University of Missouri team found when researching how to increase farm-to-institution activity, including farm-to-food bank programs, throughout the state.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO