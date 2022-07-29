ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Kayak the Meramec River on Aug. 11￼

suntimesnews.com
 4 days ago
suntimesnews.com

lakeexpo.com

137 Osage Avenue, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A PICTURE OF GOOD TASTE & STYLE! If location and style is important to you, this 3bed 4bath home is situated in the sought after Indian Rock Golf Course and offers main level living with superb layout. This custom-built home has spacious light-filled living room with hardwood floor & gas fireplace, a formal dining area and a spacious open kitchen island, tile floor, pantry, coffee bar and stainless steel appliances. Main level Master Suite offers huge walk-in closet and shower with double vanity. Walk-out lower level includes family room with great wet bar, 2 guest bedrooms with full and half bath. Enjoy boundless outdoor space with trek deck and concrete patio, lovely landscaping & lawn with automatic sprinkler system. Special features include 3-car attached garage on main level & a golf cart garage on lower level with plenty of space for storage. Ideally positioned only minutes away from clubhouse, restaurants, movie & shopping center. All these can be yours! Call and inspect today!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment

Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts

Boone County sent out more than 100,000 sample ballots to prepare voters for Tuesday’s primary election, and many were surprised at what they saw.  “They weren’t aware of redistricting happening,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. “So we had a lot of questions from people that were newly in the 3rd Congressional District that were […] The post Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Large mid-Missouri factory searching for workers today

A large employer in Callaway County wants to hire at least 20 new production technicians, and they’re holding a career fair at their Fulton plant today (Wednesday). Pittsburgh-based HarbisonWalker is the largest supplier of refractory products and services in North America: they’re conducting job screenings and on-site interviews until 6 pm at their plant on West St. Eunice street in Fulton. Job applicants should bring a copy of their resume.
FULTON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old

Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
MEXICO, MO
myozarksonline.com

Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges

An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Officer in the hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mexico early Saturday morning

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico Public Safety Officer is in the hospital after being ran over by a car early Saturday morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Monroe at Casey's General store when an officer found 30-year-old DeMarko T. Walls passed out inside a 2014 Ford. The officer was checking on The post Officer in the hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mexico early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO

