Kayak the Meramec River on Aug. 11￼

A PICTURE OF GOOD TASTE & STYLE! If location and style is important to you, this 3bed 4bath home is situated in the sought after Indian Rock Golf Course and offers main level living with superb layout. This custom-built home has spacious light-filled living room with hardwood floor & gas fireplace, a formal dining area and a spacious open kitchen island, tile floor, pantry, coffee bar and stainless steel appliances. Main level Master Suite offers huge walk-in closet and shower with double vanity. Walk-out lower level includes family room with great wet bar, 2 guest bedrooms with full and half bath. Enjoy boundless outdoor space with trek deck and concrete patio, lovely landscaping & lawn with automatic sprinkler system. Special features include 3-car attached garage on main level & a golf cart garage on lower level with plenty of space for storage. Ideally positioned only minutes away from clubhouse, restaurants, movie & shopping center. All these can be yours! Call and inspect today!

GRAVOIS MILLS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO