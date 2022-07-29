Construction of new Mississippi River Bridge may create changes

suntimesnews.com
missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
actionnews5.com
Growing Concern: Thousands of farms across U.S. damaged by ‘dicamba drift’ that devastates crops
COBDEN, Ill. (InvestigateTV) – There’s a flourishing divide among farmers across the country, with the choice by some to use a powerful weed killer creating devastating consequences for others. Use of a chemical called dicamba has devastated crops it wasn’t even sprayed on. Under certain conditions the chemical...
kbsi23.com
Capaha Park Dredging Project Update
CAPE GIRARDEAU, M.O. (KBSI) – Capaha Hall Park is undergoing renovation in Cape Girardeau with the pond and the surrounding sidewalk going through construction. The dredging project will remove the bad materials or waste from the pond and take out any trash in an effort to clean the bottom of it.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
Why do St. Louis interstates often flood when it rains?
ST. LOUIS – Local highways and streets flooded this week during two unprecended events. But, our reporting shows that the roads often flood when it rains. Sometimes first responders can be seen wading through the water to clear drains. Historic rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash flooding across the...
suntimesnews.com
Jasper woman hurt in I-55 traffic crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Jasper woman suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Algela L. Johnson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by a Perry County ambulance. The patrol says Johnson was the...
Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding
ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
wfcnnews.com
Carterville IGA to permanently close
CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KMOV
High school in North City damaged by flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Soldan High School in North City was damaged by flooding Thursday, St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) told News 4. Photos released by SLPS Friday morning show floodwaters in the cafeteria and on some nearby stairs. The photos also show flood damage to a door. The...
Illinois Business Journal
Damage to MetroLink transit system estimated at $18 to $20 million
Estimated damage totals of between $18-20 Million are due to record rainfall and flash flooding. Metro Transit teams and contractors are working around the clock to continue to assess damages and make repairs to restore train service to the MetroLink light rail system west of the Central West End Station following the record rainfall and flash flooding event on July 26.
Sugarfire’s Friday special to benefit employees impacted by flash floods
The "WRappers delight” special includes wet brisket, mac and cheese, honey badger barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
KFVS12
“It did what it was supposed to”: Secondary dam breaches at Nashville, Ill. Reservoir
NASHVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the the Washington County, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a second dam of the Nashville Reservoir failed on Tuesday, July 26 after excessive rainfall. EMA Director Matt Bierman said even though the secondary dam breached, “It did what it was supposed to”. Bierman...
939theeagle.com
Missouri Congressman Bush wants National Guard deployed to St. Louis after historic flooding; Kehoe remains acting governor
A St. Louis congresswoman whose district has received additional major flooding is calling on Missouri’s governor to deploy the National Guard to St. Louis to assist residents with evacuation. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) also wants the GOP governor to urge FEMA to “get on the ground” in...
tncontentexchange.com
Watch now: Street flooding in Caseyville caused by levee breach
Vehicles drive along flooded streets in Caseyville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after a levee breach on Tuesday caused parts of the town to flood. The water is receding slowly. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com.
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
KMOV
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
