Chester, IL

Construction of new Mississippi River Bridge may create changes

suntimesnews.com
 4 days ago
suntimesnews.com

missouribusinessalert.com

Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs

As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

Capaha Park Dredging Project Update

CAPE GIRARDEAU, M.O. (KBSI) – Capaha Hall Park is undergoing renovation in Cape Girardeau with the pond and the surrounding sidewalk going through construction. The dredging project will remove the bad materials or waste from the pond and take out any trash in an effort to clean the bottom of it.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX2Now

Why do St. Louis interstates often flood when it rains?

ST. LOUIS – Local highways and streets flooded this week during two unprecended events. But, our reporting shows that the roads often flood when it rains. Sometimes first responders can be seen wading through the water to clear drains. Historic rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash flooding across the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Jasper woman hurt in I-55 traffic crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Jasper woman suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Algela L. Johnson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by a Perry County ambulance. The patrol says Johnson was the...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding

ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wfcnnews.com

Carterville IGA to permanently close

CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
CARTERVILLE, IL
CJ Coombs

The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today

Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KMOV

High school in North City damaged by flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Soldan High School in North City was damaged by flooding Thursday, St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) told News 4. Photos released by SLPS Friday morning show floodwaters in the cafeteria and on some nearby stairs. The photos also show flood damage to a door. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Damage to MetroLink transit system estimated at $18 to $20 million

Estimated damage totals of between $18-20 Million are due to record rainfall and flash flooding. Metro Transit teams and contractors are working around the clock to continue to assess damages and make repairs to restore train service to the MetroLink light rail system west of the Central West End Station following the record rainfall and flash flooding event on July 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

