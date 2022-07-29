Wearable ultrasound patch could revolutionise how we monitor our health

www.sciencefocus.com
Related
Medical News Today
What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?
Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
Eerie ‘biological clock’ test promises to reveal how many years you have left to live
A CUTTING edge test has the power to tell customers their true biological age using just a saliva sample. New methods claim to accurately estimate the number of remaining years in a person's life. Your age represents the number of complete revolutions around the Sun you have been on Earth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
The One Snack Gastroenterologists Want You to Eat More Often (It Isn't Yogurt)
A healthy gut sets the foundation for overall health. It's linked to immunity and can even affect your mental health. What you eat plays an important role, and choosing the right snacks can help — or hinder — your microbiome. When it comes to taking care of your...
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body
They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Popular breakfast foods ‘contain chemicals linked to cancer’, experts warn
POPULAR breakfast foods contain chemicals linked to cancer, experts have warned. While it’s long been known many components of a full English should be eaten in moderation. A fresh warning has been given for cold cut meats. French health authorities said they have confirmed a well-studied link between nitrates...
WebMD
Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell
July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
Vitamin D overdose is possible and becoming more common, doctors warn
Vitamin D toxicity, or hypervitaminosis D, is a formerly known and severe condition that occurs when excessive amounts of vitamin D are taken via supplements. It is caused by supplements only, not by diet or sun exposure since the body cannot regulate the amount of vitamin D that is taken by supplements.
Comments / 1