Baltimore, MD

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen shares motivation from not making playoffs in 2021

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens didn’t have nearly the season that they imagined in 2021. They were hit extremely hard by injuries, and due to that fact and others finished with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

Baltimore had their veterans report to 2022 training camp on Tuesday, and when asked about the motivation created by not making the playoffs, Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen said that “it makes you hungry”. He’s clearly motivated, and it comes through in his answer.

“It makes you hungry. I don’t like having a bad taste in my mouth. And I know, the last game of the season, it didn’t end how we wanted it to, and we didn’t make the playoffs, so the only thing on our minds right now is just getting ready for these preseason games – to go in there and just get off on the right foot – and just be better than what we were last year.”

Queen is entering his third NFL season after being selected at No. 28 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He has shown plenty of flashes, but seems ready to put together his best season yet in 2022. He and the rest of the team remember what happened last year, and will use that as motivation to work towards their goal of winning a Super Bowl.

