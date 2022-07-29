Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. I – nadine

www.bctv.org
Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment
Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m. Programs offered during the event include Revolutionary...
KUR to air Good Government Show Monday Mornings
Kutztown University Radio (KUR) will debut the “Good Government Show” at 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1. The show will air every Monday at 6 a.m., giving morning drive-time listeners the opportunity to hear a well-produced, non-partisan podcast program focusing on government and services. The “Good Government Show” discusses government services ranging from libraries and housing, right down to rides to the supermarket.
West Reading Sidewalk Sale Saturday Offers Sales, Celebrities, Music
The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF) and the independent merchants of West Reading will host a Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. West Reading is a vibrant regional shopping destination and hub known for specialty shops. As you stroll the dozens of participating boutiques, shops, and galleries, you will find sale items both inside and outside.
Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania 7-28-22
On Veterans Affairs Showcase, Berks County VA Outreach Coordinator Steve Mannino talks with Robin Gilmore from the local non-profit Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania organization to learn about what services the VCOP provides to veterans in our community. From the program: Veterans Affairs Showcase.
Berks History Center’s Road Ramble Returns to Celebrate George M. Meiser, IX
Berks History Center (BHC) is excited to host its Fall 2022 Road Ramble on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Road Ramble is a self-guided driving tour that allows the BHC to return to its past when Mystery Road Rambles were held in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Reading Youth Rewarded for Dedication to Summer School Program
Alvernia’s Reading Youth Initiative organizes third annual Books for Bikes. With the support of Customers Bank, the Alvernia University Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagement distributed 59 bicycles and helmets to students in the center’s Reading Youth Initiative Summer School program as a reward for their dedication to summer literacy and education programming.
Twice Is Nice for Tim Buckwalter at Action Track USA
2nd Win of the Night is a Three-Wide Thriller in 600 Sprints. Kutztown, PA — Twice was very nice for Tim Buckwalter on Wednesday, July 27 at Championship Energy Action Track USA on the Kutztown Fairgrounds. The Douglassville, PA wheel-twister doubled his pleasure by winning the 30 lap SpeedSTR...
Reading Hospital Employees Donate More Than $40,000 to Reading Hospital Foundation
Reading Hospital Foundation announced Friday it has received $42,552.75 from Reading Hospital employees during the annual “It Starts With Us” Employee Giving Campaign. The Campaign is a fundraising effort that encourages Reading Hospital team members to support programs and services that directly impact patients and colleagues. Many of these initiatives were inspired and developed by Hospital staff. The campaign was held from June 20 through July 8 and received donations from 156 generous employees.
Paige Riegner resigns from Berks County Elections Director position
Reading, PA — Berks County Elections Director Paige Riegner submitted her resignation from the position last Friday, effective immediately. Riegner served as the Director of the Office of Election Services since February. The County of Berks does not typically announce separations, but county leaders wanted to inform the community...
Reading Traffic Plan to Accommodate Downtown Events Tuesday
The Reading Police Department Traffic Division is releasing traffic modifications to accommodate various events occurring in the city on Tuesday, August 2nd, which are expected to draw a large number of attendees. On Tuesday, RPD will host its annual National Night Out celebration, taking over the 400 & 500 blocks...
Berks County: Upcoming Work on State Roads
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. County: Berks. Municipality: Greenwich Township. Road name: Interstate 78. Between:...
