Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. I – nadine

Reading Hospital Foundation announced Friday it has received $42,552.75 from Reading Hospital employees during the annual “It Starts With Us” Employee Giving Campaign. The Campaign is a fundraising effort that encourages Reading Hospital team members to support programs and services that directly impact patients and colleagues. Many of these initiatives were inspired and developed by Hospital staff. The campaign was held from June 20 through July 8 and received donations from 156 generous employees.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO