www.camdencounty.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
camdencounty.com
467 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 372 cases, 68 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
njmom.com
29 Free Things To Do In August
We may be heading into the last official month of summer, but that doesn’t mean the free family fun has to stop. Grab all the seafood at the 27th Annual Clam Fest in Highlands, visit the learning garden and animals at the Twilight Farm Festival in Clifton, or cheer on the tractor pulls and pig races at the Salem County Fair in Woodstown. And don’t miss National Night Out on August 2 in NJ—it’s a free event in several towns across the state. (feature photo taken at istock/Lisay)
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Collingswood
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be installing two utility poles at 197 and 225 Richey Avenue in Collingswood on Thursday, August 4. There will be a partial road closure northbound at the intersection with Dwight Avenue and at the intersection with Harrison Avenue. “Since crews will be working...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free supplies to be distributed at Trenton back-to-school readiness fair
Thomas Edison State University and Mercer Street Friends will host a Back-to-School Readiness Fair 11 a.m. to 3 Saturday, Aug. 6, at 315 W. State St. in Trenton. Backpacks, school supplies and food bags will be distributed and local organizations such as Henry J. Austin and Zufall Health will help provide vaccinations, physicals and dental screenings and treatment. Walmart will provide eyeglass cleanings and adjustments while United Way of Mercer County will provide information on Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance, tax preparation and more.
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
Trentonian
Trenton National Night Out should be community first, not what’s most convenient (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Some advice about the City of Trenton’s National Night Out celebration scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 at Cadwalader Park — Don’t go if you don’t have to. An event that once accomplished an NNO goal to build better communities home by home; enhance police-community partnerships block by block and to cultivate safer, more caring places to live day by day, morphed into a mosh pit of nonsense.
Woonsocket Call
Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M
HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeless camp under Atlantic City pier cleared out as massive concert sets up nearby
About 30 people who struggle with homelessness were cleared out of an encampment early Monday beneath the Playground Pier, which is owned by Caesars, off the Atlantic City boardwalk. A number of groups were present, from city police and the Casino Redevelopment Authority to organizations that aid the homeless population....
Spirit Halloween celebrates grand opening of flagship store in Egg Harbor Township
Hundreds of Halloween superfans showed up for the store's grand opening in South Jersey.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – On Saturday, July 30, PSE&G began replacing a gas main on Federal Street and Market Street in Camden. This project has a projected completion date of Friday, September 9. There will be lane shifts on Federal Street between Broadway and Cooper Street and lane shifts on Market Street between North 2nd and Federal streets.
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City has message for thief after stolen furniture returned
Stolen Furniture Returned: "We can only imagine how hard life must be for you to be in a position where you have to do this for money. If you come by...we will accept your apology and buy you dinner."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
camdencounty.com
Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Wednesday
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Wednesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of...
thesunpapers.com
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Lions Club Flea Market
The 2022 Flea Market will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 (rain date Sept. 17) at the parking lot at One Centennial Square, 33. E. Euclid Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033. Please note: There will be no building access; portable lavatories will be available on site. Dozens of vendors will...
NBC Philadelphia
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
thenjsentinel.com
GLOUCESTER COUNTY 4-H FAIR RESULTS
Gerry Leonarski Memoriał Versality Show July 28, 2022. 4-H Members Grand Champion – Julia Dodson riding Little Miss Piggy. Reserve Champion -Bella Cacchioli riding Miss Mango Tango. 3-Kyla Tonkinson riding Monkey See Monkey Do. 4-Samantha Mattia riding The Legend of Zelda. 5- Katelyn Worrell riding Spicy Chicken Nuggett. 6-Alexa Gallagher riding Little.
NBC Philadelphia
We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames
The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
fox29.com
Cape May County: Food Truck Festival and LEGO Fest
Two festivals are happening in Cape May County this Saturday! Check out the county's first ever LEGO Fest before grabbing some food at the Food Truck Festival,
Comments / 0