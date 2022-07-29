ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clementon, NJ

camdencounty.com

467 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 372 cases, 68 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
njmom.com

29 Free Things To Do In August

We may be heading into the last official month of summer, but that doesn’t mean the free family fun has to stop. Grab all the seafood at the 27th Annual Clam Fest in Highlands, visit the learning garden and animals at the Twilight Farm Festival in Clifton, or cheer on the tractor pulls and pig races at the Salem County Fair in Woodstown. And don’t miss National Night Out on August 2 in NJ—it’s a free event in several towns across the state. (feature photo taken at istock/Lisay)
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Collingswood

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be installing two utility poles at 197 and 225 Richey Avenue in Collingswood on Thursday, August 4. There will be a partial road closure northbound at the intersection with Dwight Avenue and at the intersection with Harrison Avenue. “Since crews will be working...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Free supplies to be distributed at Trenton back-to-school readiness fair

Thomas Edison State University and Mercer Street Friends will host a Back-to-School Readiness Fair 11 a.m. to 3 Saturday, Aug. 6, at 315 W. State St. in Trenton. Backpacks, school supplies and food bags will be distributed and local organizations such as Henry J. Austin and Zufall Health will help provide vaccinations, physicals and dental screenings and treatment. Walmart will provide eyeglass cleanings and adjustments while United Way of Mercer County will provide information on Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance, tax preparation and more.
TRENTON, NJ
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Trenton National Night Out should be community first, not what’s most convenient (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Some advice about the City of Trenton’s National Night Out celebration scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 at Cadwalader Park — Don’t go if you don’t have to. An event that once accomplished an NNO goal to build better communities home by home; enhance police-community partnerships block by block and to cultivate safer, more caring places to live day by day, morphed into a mosh pit of nonsense.
TRENTON, NJ
Woonsocket Call

Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M

HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – On Saturday, July 30, PSE&G began replacing a gas main on Federal Street and Market Street in Camden. This project has a projected completion date of Friday, September 9. There will be lane shifts on Federal Street between Broadway and Cooper Street and lane shifts on Market Street between North 2nd and Federal streets.
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Wednesday

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Wednesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of...
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Lions Club Flea Market

The 2022 Flea Market will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 (rain date Sept. 17) at the parking lot at One Centennial Square, 33. E. Euclid Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033. Please note: There will be no building access; portable lavatories will be available on site. Dozens of vendors will...
NBC Philadelphia

2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

GLOUCESTER COUNTY 4-H FAIR RESULTS

Gerry Leonarski Memoriał Versality Show July 28, 2022. 4-H Members Grand Champion – Julia Dodson riding Little Miss Piggy. Reserve Champion -Bella Cacchioli riding Miss Mango Tango. 3-Kyla Tonkinson riding Monkey See Monkey Do. 4-Samantha Mattia riding The Legend of Zelda. 5- Katelyn Worrell riding Spicy Chicken Nuggett. 6-Alexa Gallagher riding Little.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames

The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

