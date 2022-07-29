Explore The Duffy IV. This beautiful and spacious 1858 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home gives you the inspiration and fulfillment you need to make this house a home. Begin the day in the exquisite comfort of your deluxe master bedroom, and end the day by retreating upstairs to your spacious game room to relax. This extensive floorplan also fills the living room with essential natural light and provides the perfect amount of space to fit your decorative style. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!

KATY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO