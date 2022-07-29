www.pvpanther.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
5618 Adelaide River Dr
The Riverdale Plan is a terrific two story home providing 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This open plan provides a view from the kitchen to dining area and family room. Master bedroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs gameroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
Panr
5511 Gouldburn River Dr
The Darrel III is a fantastic two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open living room leads to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The master suite is on the first floor allowing for convenience and privacy. The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms along and flex room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
Panr
21039 Settlers Valley Drive
Updated 1 story, 3 bedroom house in Settlers Valley - UPDATED!! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the established neighborhood of Settlers Village. Large living room with wood-burning fireplace, large dining room and NO carpet. Updates include: New paint inside and outside, plank floors, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new fence, new tile in master tub, both bathrooms have new vanities, sinks, mirrors and faucets. This house is in a great location with easy access to Hwy 99 (The Grand Parkway), I-10, Katy Mills Mall, Bear Creek Park, Copperfield area and retail. Zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with applicable pet deposits/fees and pet rent.
Panr
32006 Ashton Ln
32006 Ashton Lane- POOL in Tomball - Elegant 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath TWO STORY home in Tomball near SH 249 and Hwy 99. This home features a fenced backyard with pool and hot tub. The family room has a fireplace and opens up to the kitchen area with island. Walk in pantry. Formal dining room and large windows. Primary bath has separate tub and shower. Nice closets with all bedrooms up and game room. Ceiling fans throughout the home. TENANT INSURANCE REQUIRED!
229 Bonita Beach Dr
Only tour, apply, pay deposit, and lease this home through Sunroom Rentals. Search for the address on Sunroom Rentals. Take a look at this beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Katy, TX now available for lease!. As you enter this lovely home, you’re met with a large and bright living room...
Panr
18510 Tarlo River Trl
Explore The Duffy IV. This beautiful and spacious 1858 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home gives you the inspiration and fulfillment you need to make this house a home. Begin the day in the exquisite comfort of your deluxe master bedroom, and end the day by retreating upstairs to your spacious game room to relax. This extensive floorplan also fills the living room with essential natural light and provides the perfect amount of space to fit your decorative style. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
Panr
18442 Summit Ranch Dr
1 The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood and sleek tile flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space.
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Texas style banking.
Our Pasadena team has been taking on the heat for the last month!. As a small electrical fire last month left the building unsafe for work, the team has been serving customers Monday thru Friday 9-4 from an RV in their front parking lot, drive-thru style.
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restuarants to close its doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose/River Oaks area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot...
Click2Houston.com
Luxurious condo life, top 5 issues uncovered during home inspections, & glam housewarming gifts
The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of gorgeous properties available right now -- including a luxurious condo close to Memorial Park.
Multifamily development Aria at Ralston projects Aug. 1 opening in Humble
The Aria at Ralston, a multifamily development, is projected to open in Humble on Aug. 1. (Rendering courtesy The Aria at Ralston) The Aria at Ralston, a multifamily development, is projected to open in Humble on Aug. 1. Located at 14809 Ralston Road, the 178-unit complex will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent that will include microwaves, storage space, and washer and dryer connections. Additionally, the apartments will include walk-in closets, pantries, breakfast bars, and patios and balconies. Rental applications are now being accepted. 346-365-7026. www.ariaatralston.com.
This Super Fun Bar In Texas Has A Ferris Wheel & It's Like A Playground For Adults
If you're passing through Houston's East Downtown near the hullabaloo of the bars and restaurants of St. Emmanuel St. you'll probably see a neon-lit Ferris wheel in the background. It's called Truck Yard and it's in Houston, TX. Only, it's not a yard. It's actually a beer garden tucked away...
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Lake Conroe's Newest Vacation Attraction Opens This Weekend
Lake Conroe, Texas is a great vacation spot and now they have a pretty exciting new attraction coming to the area, the Jolly Pirate Ship.
Eater
Houston’s Newest Vietnamese Drive-Thru Plans Second Location Following Owners’ $1 Million Win
Cassie Ghaffar and Sandy Nguyen were already plotting for another location soon after they opened their fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant and drive-thru, Saigon Hustle, in February. Now, they have a million dollars to help make it happen. The pair, who also own Ginger Kale in Hermann Park and coffee shop Sunday...
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
houstononthecheap.com
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 19 Kingwood businesses burglarized in one night, owners say
KINGWOOD, Texas – Several business owners in the Kingwood community say they’re frustrated after 19 businesses were reportedly broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning. “They spent an hour and a half to two hours up our Main boulevard in Kingwood just vandalizing and burglarizing many...
