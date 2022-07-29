www.pvpanther.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Panr
5511 Gouldburn River Dr
The Darrel III is a fantastic two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open living room leads to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The master suite is on the first floor allowing for convenience and privacy. The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms along and flex room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
Panr
18442 Summit Ranch Dr
1 The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood and sleek tile flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space.
Panr
5618 Adelaide River Dr
The Riverdale Plan is a terrific two story home providing 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This open plan provides a view from the kitchen to dining area and family room. Master bedroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs gameroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
Panr
24307 Treviso Gardens Dr
The Drake II is an inviting 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This plan has a spacious living area with views into the kitchen and dining area. The master suite is downstairs and has a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs has another living area, or flex space, and the remaining 3 bedrooms. With over 2000 sq ft of living area, this is one of our most popular two-story plans. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panr
21039 Settlers Valley Drive
Updated 1 story, 3 bedroom house in Settlers Valley - UPDATED!! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the established neighborhood of Settlers Village. Large living room with wood-burning fireplace, large dining room and NO carpet. Updates include: New paint inside and outside, plank floors, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new fence, new tile in master tub, both bathrooms have new vanities, sinks, mirrors and faucets. This house is in a great location with easy access to Hwy 99 (The Grand Parkway), I-10, Katy Mills Mall, Bear Creek Park, Copperfield area and retail. Zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with applicable pet deposits/fees and pet rent.
Panr
32006 Ashton Ln
32006 Ashton Lane- POOL in Tomball - Elegant 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath TWO STORY home in Tomball near SH 249 and Hwy 99. This home features a fenced backyard with pool and hot tub. The family room has a fireplace and opens up to the kitchen area with island. Walk in pantry. Formal dining room and large windows. Primary bath has separate tub and shower. Nice closets with all bedrooms up and game room. Ceiling fans throughout the home. TENANT INSURANCE REQUIRED!
Panr
18510 Tarlo River Trl
Explore The Duffy IV. This beautiful and spacious 1858 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home gives you the inspiration and fulfillment you need to make this house a home. Begin the day in the exquisite comfort of your deluxe master bedroom, and end the day by retreating upstairs to your spacious game room to relax. This extensive floorplan also fills the living room with essential natural light and provides the perfect amount of space to fit your decorative style. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
Panr
229 Bonita Beach Dr
Only tour, apply, pay deposit, and lease this home through Sunroom Rentals. Search for the address on Sunroom Rentals. Take a look at this beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Katy, TX now available for lease!. As you enter this lovely home, you’re met with a large and bright living room...
Comments / 0