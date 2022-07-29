ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

36 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mac Hereford

By Mason Woods
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alt1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.7

Crimson Tide Fall Camp Preview: Offense

The Alabama Crimson Tide officially begins fall camp on Thursday, August 4. In a two-part series, Mason Woods and Kendell Hollowell will take a deep dive into both sides of the ball and discuss important storylines to follow, players that will generate a lot of buzz and a breakdown of each position group. We’ll start on the offensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

32 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: C.J. Mosley

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 32 days until kickoff, let's look at the career of one of the best linebackers in Crimson Tide history, C.J. Mosley.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Flips 4-Star Tight End From Ohio State

The Alabama Crimson Tide continues its momentum in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Tight end Ty Lockwood took to social media to announce he would be decommitting from Ohio State and joining the Alabama Crimson Tide class. Lockwood is considered a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 overall tight end in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

33 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Anfernee Jennings

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 33 days, so let's look at former Bama linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Anfernee Jennings...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Lands Local 4-Star 2023 Defensive End

2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School committed to the University of Alabama on Monday. According to 247Sports Composite Osborne is the 130th ranked prospect nationally, 18th ranked defensive end and 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. "Flashes a good first step off the line...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Fans, Enjoy Brandon Miller While You Can

The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to embark on a preseason European basketball tour on Aug. 5. The team will be gone for 11 days and will take on teams in Barcelona, Spain and in Paris, France. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide put on an exhibition display for the fans...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

34 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Damien Harris

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is only 34 days away, so let's look back at a recent Crimson Tide running back, Damien Harris. Damien...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Alt 101.7

Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa

Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Utah State#Crimson Tide#The Clemson Tigers
Alt 101.7

Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
NORTHPORT, AL
Alt 101.7

Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People

Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Future Uncertain for Two Tuscaloosa Restaurants Owned by Same Company

Two Tuscaloosa restaurants owned by the same parent company were closed this week and it's unclear if either will ever reopen their doors. Readers of the Thread submitted a tip this weekend that something seemed amiss at the Peach Pit, a "true scratch kitchen" that opened in Midtown Village across from the now-closed Iguana Grill in 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver

Earlier today, Tuscaloosa Police asked the public to help with locating a suspect accused of hitting a motorist and failing to stop. The Tuscaloosa PD posted this a few minutes ago. *From Tuscaloosa Police Department/Facebook. The driver of a Kia was stopped at a red light on Hargrover Rd. and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Alt 101.7

School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents

It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy