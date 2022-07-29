36 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mac Hereford

alt1017.com
Crimson Tide Fall Camp Preview: Offense
The Alabama Crimson Tide officially begins fall camp on Thursday, August 4. In a two-part series, Mason Woods and Kendell Hollowell will take a deep dive into both sides of the ball and discuss important storylines to follow, players that will generate a lot of buzz and a breakdown of each position group. We’ll start on the offensive side of the ball.
32 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: C.J. Mosley
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 32 days until kickoff, let's look at the career of one of the best linebackers in Crimson Tide history, C.J. Mosley.
Alabama Flips 4-Star Tight End From Ohio State
The Alabama Crimson Tide continues its momentum in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Tight end Ty Lockwood took to social media to announce he would be decommitting from Ohio State and joining the Alabama Crimson Tide class. Lockwood is considered a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 overall tight end in...
33 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Anfernee Jennings
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 33 days, so let's look at former Bama linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Anfernee Jennings...
Alabama Lands Local 4-Star 2023 Defensive End
2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School committed to the University of Alabama on Monday. According to 247Sports Composite Osborne is the 130th ranked prospect nationally, 18th ranked defensive end and 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. "Flashes a good first step off the line...
Alabama Fans, Enjoy Brandon Miller While You Can
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to embark on a preseason European basketball tour on Aug. 5. The team will be gone for 11 days and will take on teams in Barcelona, Spain and in Paris, France. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide put on an exhibition display for the fans...
34 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Damien Harris
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is only 34 days away, so let's look back at a recent Crimson Tide running back, Damien Harris. Damien...
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa
Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
Tuscaloosa City Council To Start Discussions About Adding 9 Holes at Ol’ Colony
The Tuscaloosa City Council will begin preliminary discussions about extensive expansions at Ol' Colony Golf Course that could eventually see nine new holes added to the space. Brion Hardin, a construction specialist who sits on the board of the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, will lead a presentation to...
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People
Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
Future Uncertain for Two Tuscaloosa Restaurants Owned by Same Company
Two Tuscaloosa restaurants owned by the same parent company were closed this week and it's unclear if either will ever reopen their doors. Readers of the Thread submitted a tip this weekend that something seemed amiss at the Peach Pit, a "true scratch kitchen" that opened in Midtown Village across from the now-closed Iguana Grill in 2019.
Tuscaloosa Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver
Earlier today, Tuscaloosa Police asked the public to help with locating a suspect accused of hitting a motorist and failing to stop. The Tuscaloosa PD posted this a few minutes ago. *From Tuscaloosa Police Department/Facebook. The driver of a Kia was stopped at a red light on Hargrover Rd. and...
13 Restaurant and Retail Developments New to Tuscaloosa in 2022
More than a dozen new and improved restaurant and retail options have sprung up in 2022, bringing new places to eat, shop and socialize in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Here are 13 restaurants and retail stores that joined the Druid City area since the start of new year. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and...
Croom Foundation To Welcome College Students Back With Free Event
If there's one thing I know about the back-to-school season in college, it's that the parties will be happening back to back. Reflecting on my college experience, I recall it being tough to find a party that's hype, with good music, and in a safe space where I didn't feel endangered.
School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents
It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
New Tuscaloosa Radio Report Have WTUG-FM, Steve & DC, Dre Day On Top
WTSK-AM (Praise 93.3) next at 7.2,. WALJ-FM (105.1 The Block) also at No. 3 (tie) with a 5.4. WTXT-FM (98 WTXT) at No. 5 with a 4.2. In the mornings, Steve & DC on WFFN-FM and Steve Harvey on WTUG-FM, find themselves running away with the morning audience in West Alabama.
