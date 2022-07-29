New York and New England Shluchim Hold Regional Kinus

anash.org
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New DocumentaryJeryl BrunnerManhattan, NY
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
Need Job? Frontier To Train Pilots To Fly At Newburgh, NY Airport
Have you been thinking about not only just looking for a new job, but also a new career? The pandemic really has everyone re-thinking about the difference about just working for a paycheck and working at a job that you love. There is a pilot shortage across the United States...
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
The 5 Ultimate Places to Go Rockhounding in the Hudson Valley
Are you clicking on this article because you are like "What in the heck is rockhounding?" Maybe not, maybe you are a world class aficionado when it comes to this hobby, pastime, can we call it a sport?. So for the rest of the world that doesn't know, what is...
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
Beagles Saved From “Horrible” Breeding Facility Come to Wappingers Falls, NY
A group of adoptable dogs with a harrowing backstory will be heading to the Hudson Valley and will be up for adoption in August. At the beginning of July a story broke that made national headlines that had pet lovers heartbroken. About 4,000 beagles were saved from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia according to Associated Press. The facility, Envigo RMS, would breed beagles for scientific research.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
New Report Reveals Attraction of Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley experienced a net gain from migration in 2019-2020 for the first time in a decade and it was a byproduct of Covid-19, according to “Moving In, Moving Out,” a special report released by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress (HVPFP), which is based in Newburgh. The report said that 48,642 people moved from the city to the Hudson Valley while 15,248 moved out of the region and into the city, resulting in a net gain for the Hudson Valley of 33,394 people.
The Best Hudson Valley Spots to Take Your Dog for a Swim
Hot summer days can be rough when going outside feels like more of a chore than an activity, and many dogs (including mine) suffer from something they seldom experienced before: boredom. When the pavement is too hot for walks, a swim may be the only option to give your furry friend exercise without risking something dangerous like heat exhaustion. But where can you take them?
Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to smuggling aliens into New York State. A Newburgh, New York man was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York for alien smuggling. Newburgh Man Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling in Plattsburgh, New York. United States Attorney Carla B....
A 30-year-old NJ mom-and-pop bookstore that you must experience
This mom-and-pop NJ bookstore will bring you back to the old days. While I love being able to order something on Amazon in 5 seconds just as much as the next person, I do crave that in-person, old-fashioned shopping experience from time to time. If you feel the same, next...
WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER BEGINS “DRIVE THROUGH” ORTHOPOXVIRUS POXVIRIDNE VACCINATIONS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3, then 9 TO 5 PM Thursday and Friday–and Monday Through Friday thereafter. By Appointment ONLY. Call 914-326-2060 MONDAY MORNING.
New York television stations reported Friday evening the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla would begin “Drive-through” Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne vaccinations Wednesday August 3, for those who qualify, over 18 years of age and displaying symptoms. There is some confustion on the Friday television reports as to whether the vaccinations begin Monday or Wednesday. But there is no one to answer calls on the appointment number given by the Westchester Medical Center Friday evening. The Westchester Medical Center is at.
