Lexington County day care worker accused of abuse on multiple occasions, sheriff says

Greenwood County teacher arrested, accused of assault in classroom, report says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate teacher was arrested after being accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student, according to an incident report. Frances Hitt, a first grade teacher at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School is charged with third-degree assault and battery, the report said. The report said on Monday,...
WYFF4.com
Prisma Health employee's death ruled homicide after patient assault, coroner says
SUMTER, S.C. — The death of a Prisma Health employee who died after being hit in the groin by a patient has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner's office. Kevin Robinson, 40, was pronounced dead May 31 after he was injured during an altercation with a patient at Prisma Health Tuomey, according to Coroner Robbie Baker, with the Sumter County Coroner's Office.
WIS-TV
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
wach.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect wanted in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department investigators have identified a murder suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 37-year-old man earlier this summer. According to police, Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime once located. Police...
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
Aiken County woman arrested after attempting to cash in a stolen lottery scratch off ticket
AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – A woman is behind bars after trying to cash in on a stolen lottery scratch-off ticket. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, was charged with the Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets. According to authorities, Hart unlawfully passed off a South […]
Attorney: South Carolina man accused of recording people at rental properties may have many victims
A South Carolina man accused of recording people at his rental property without their knowledge is out on bond.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Assault suspect on loose after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for an assault suspect after a standoff with SWAT Monday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter St. just before noon for a domestic dispute. During that dispute, twenty-three-year-old Terrell Crawford, Jr. had reported fired a weapon during an argument with his family. No one was injured and the family members fled from the home.
Aiken County deadly shooting connected to disturbance at Midland Valley High School
Clearwater, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting that left one man dead. Investigators responded to the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of multiple shots near Jefferson Davis Hwy at Belvedere Road. Witness reported seeing people from four separate cars shooting at […]
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
wgac.com
Man Found Dead in Truck With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
There was a deadly shooting late Saturday night in New Ellenton. The body of 56-year-old Charles Thomas of Aiken was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley and Summit Drives after a caller reported the shooting just after 11:00 p.m. Authorities say Thomas had been shot multiple times.
SLED investigating after man dies in South Carolina police department’s custody
A man died Wednesday after collapsing while in custody of the Greenwood Police Department.
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner man among 2 hurt in fatal Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A motorist from Moncks Corner is among the people hurt in a deadly crash in Orangeburg County early Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the head-on collision took place around 1:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 178 near Holstein Road. Authorities said a Toyota...
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in kidnapping, shooting incident in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a woman wanted in connection with a kidnapping, shooting, and robbery. On July 29, deputies say they arrested Tatiana Mayes, 35. She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during crime, and kidnapping.
wach.com
Coroner asks for your help identifying man found dead near Columbia business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford and the Richland County Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the remains of a white male believed to be in his 60’s, who was found deceased near a business at 1226 Briargate Circle, Columbia, SC.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg crash leaves two dead, one injured
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of Saturday’s deadly crash on US Highway 178. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday. On Sunday July 31, 2022 Michael Weigert, 51, of Eva St. Moncks Corner, died of his injuries at Prisma Health Richland. Investigators said Weigert was in a separate vehicle from McClorin.
Body found in burned car in Aiken County, death under investigation
The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an individual found inside a burned car.
WIS-TV
Bond denied for father charged in killing son and shooting wife in ‘safe neighborhood’
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The man accused of killing his 14-year-old son and shooting his 40-year-old wife appeared over video call at the Orangeburg County Bond Court on Wednesday. The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office charged 46-year-old Andre Green with the murder of his son and attempted murder of his wife at...
WRDW-TV
16-year-old killed at Augusta hotel: What we know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re digging deeper into the murder of 16-year-old Kaymaya Greene at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road. Right now 19-year-old Demarcus Clark is in jail charged with her murder. We’ve talked with several of Greene’s friends, and they all say that she was funny...
