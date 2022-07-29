Chlorophytes response to habitat complexity and human disturbance in the catchment of small and shallow aquatic systems

www.nature.com
Related
Nature.com
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Gridded maps of wetlands dynamics over mid-low latitudes for 1980"“2020 based on TOPMODEL
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01460-w, published online 18 June 2022. The citations for the ERA data in this paper were incorrect in the original version at references 30 and 31. The original references were:. 30. Dee, D. P. et al. The ERA-Interim reanalysis: configuration and performance of the data assimilation...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
Nature.com
Biodegradation of high molecular weight hydrocarbons under saline condition by halotolerant Bacillussubtilis and its mixed cultures with Pseudomonas species
Biodegradation of high-molecular-weight petroleum hydrocarbons in saline conditions appears to be complicated and requires further investigation. This study used heavy crude oil to enrich petroleum-degrading bacteria from oil-contaminated saline soils. Strain HG 01, with 100% sequence similarity toÂ Bacillus subtilis, grew at a wide range of salinities and degraded 55.5 and 77.2% of 500Â mg/l pyrene and 500Â mg/l tetracosane, respectively, at 5% w/v NaCl. Additionally, a mixed-culture of HG 01 withÂ Pseudomonas putidaÂ andÂ Pseudomonas aeruginosa, named TMC, increased the yield of pyrene, and tetracosane degradation by about 20%. Replacing minimal medium with treated seawater (C/N/P adjusted to 100/10/1) enabled TMC to degrade more than 99% of pyrene and tetracosane, but TMC had lesser degradation in untreated seawater than in minimal medium. Also, the degradation kinetics of pyrene and tetracosane were fitted to a first-order model. Compared toÂ B. subtilis, TMC increased pyrene and tetracosane's removal rate constant (K1) from 0.063 and 0.110 per day to 0.123 and 0.246 per day. TMC also increased the maximum specific growth rate ofÂ B. subtilis,Â P. putida, andÂ P. aeruginosa, respectively, 45% higher in pyrene, 24.5% in tetracosane, and 123.4% and 95.4% higher in pyrene and tetracosane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Machine learning reveals climate forcing from aerosols is dominated by increased cloud cover
Aerosol"“cloud interactions have a potentially large impact on climate but are poorly quantified and thus contribute a substantial and long-standing uncertainty in climate projections. The impacts derived from climate models are poorly constrained by observations because retrieving robust large-scale signals of aerosol"“cloud interactions is frequently hampered by the considerable noise associated with meteorological co-variability. The 2014 Holuhraun effusive eruption in Iceland resulted in a massive aerosol plume in an otherwise near-pristine environment and thus provided an ideal natural experiment to quantify cloud responses to aerosol perturbations. Here we disentangle significant signals from the noise of meteorological co-variability using a satellite-based machine-learning approach. Our analysis shows that aerosols from the eruption increased cloud cover by approximately 10%, and this appears to be the leading cause of climate forcing, rather than cloud brightening as previously thought. We find that volcanic aerosols do brighten clouds by reducing droplet size, but this has a notably smaller radiative impact than changes in cloud fraction. These results add substantial observational constraints on the cooling impact of aerosols. Such constraints are critical for improving climate models, which still inadequately represent the complex macro-physical and microphysical impacts of aerosol"“cloud interactions.
Nature.com
A multi modal approach to microstructure evolution and mechanical response of additive friction stir deposited AZ31B Mg alloy
Current work explored solid-state additive manufacturing of AZ31B-Mg alloy using additive friction stir deposition. Samples with relative densities â‰¥ 99.4% were additively produced. Spatial and temporal evolution of temperature during additive friction stir deposition was predicted using multi-layer computational process model. Microstructural evolution in the additively fabricated samples was examined using electron back scatter diffraction and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy. Mechanical properties of the additive samples were evaluated by non-destructive effective bulk modulus elastography and destructive uni-axial tensile testing. Additively produced samples experienced evolution of predominantly basal texture on the top surface and a marginal increase in the grain size compared to feed stock. Transmission electron microscopy shed light on fine scale precipitation of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) within feed stock and additive samples. The fraction of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) reduced in the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The bulk dynamic modulus of the additive samples was slightly lower than the feed stock. There was a \(\sim\,\) 30 MPa reduction in 0.2% proof stress and a 10"“30 MPa reduction in ultimate tensile strength for the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The elongation of the additive samples was 4"“10% lower than feed stock. Such a property response for additive friction stir deposited AZ31B-Mg alloy was realized through distinct thermokinetics driven multi-scale microstructure evolution.
Nature.com
Chromosome-level assembly of Gymnocypris eckloni genome
Gymnocypris eckloni is widely distributed in isolated lakes and the upper reaches of the Yellow River and play significant roles in the trophic web of freshwater communities. In this study, we generated a chromosome-level genome of G. eckloni using PacBio, Illumina and Hi-C sequencing data. The genome consists of 23 pseudo-chromosomes that contain 918.68"‰Mb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 length of 43.54"‰Mb. In total, 23,157 genes were annotated, representing 94.80% of the total predicted protein-coding genes. The phylogenetic analysis showed that G. eckloni was most closely related to C. carpio with an estimated divergence time of ~34.8 million years ago. For G. eckloni, we identified a high-quality genome at the chromosome level. This genome will serve as a valuable genomic resource for future research on the evolution and ecology of the schizothoracine fish in the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau.
Nature.com
Fossoriality in desert-adapted tenebrionid (Coleoptera) larvae
In many extreme arid ecosystems, insects constitute major faunal components and are key contributorsÂ in nutrient cycling. Previous research on xerophily in insects has focused on adult forms. This study investigates skeletomuscular and behavioural adaptations of the Kalahari sandworm beetle larvae (Gonopus tibialis Fabricius) for dwelling in the sand. Microcomputed tomography enabled cuticle thickness distribution analysis, revealing structural reinforcements of the mandibular edge, the middle part of the head, and the ventral side of the front legs. Laboratory observations and the analysis of muscular system allowed for the definition and functional description of the elements of the digging apparatus of the sandworm larvae. Obtained results point to the crucial role of the head and mandibles in the digging process. These observations are important for understanding desert ecology and pose a challenge to develop newer excavation techniques.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Experimental research and analysis on the resistance characteristics of simulated ore bin in water
In order to research the variation law of the longitudinal resistance coefficient of the ore bin in the marine mining system under different length"“diameter ratio, external shape, additional weight and Reynolds number, a set of experimental system for testing the resistance coefficient was designed and built independently. By analyzing the experimental results, it can be seen that under the same conditions, the resistance coefficient decreases gradually with the increase of Reynolds number and finally fluctuates around a certain value. Increasing the excitation displacement will reduce the overall resistance coefficient of the ore bin. The smaller the length-diameter ratio is, the larger the corresponding force value when the vibration acceleration of the ore bin is 0, and the larger the overall resistance coefficient is. The resistance coefficient of the cylindrical section is greater than that of the rectangular shape. In order to reduce the longitudinal vibration and the transverse towing offset, the shape of the ore bin should be cylindrical in actual design and production. At low Reynolds number, the increase of added weight will increase the resistance coefficient, while at high Reynolds number, the change of added weight will not cause the change of resistance coefficient.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Nature.com
Author Correction: Evaluation of reproductive performances of the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) reared in water recirculation systems and fed different diets
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72151-y, published online 17 September 2020. This Article contained an error in that it included a number for an ethical approval for another study. Under relevant national and European Union regulations, the research described in this paper does not require authorisation from an ethics committee, which was confirmed by the Animal Welfare Committee of the University of Bologna.
Nature.com
A simultaneous electroencephalography and eye-tracking dataset in elite athletes during alertness and concentration tasks
The dataset of simultaneous 64-channel electroencephalography (EEG) and high-speed eye-tracking (ET) recordings was collected from 31 professional athletes and 43 college students during alertness behavior task (ABT) and concentration cognitive task (CCT). The CCT experiment lasting 1"“2"‰hours included five sessions for groups of the Shooting, Archery and Modern Pentathlon elite athletes and the controls. Concentration targets included shooting target and combination target with or without 24 different directions of visual distractors and 2 types of music distractors. Meditation and Schulte Grid trainings were done as interventions. Analysis of the dataset aimed to extract effective biological markers of eye movement and EEG that can assess the concentration level of talented athletes compared with same-aged controls. Moreover, this dataset is useful for the research of related visual brain-computer interfaces.
Nature.com
Modeling geographical invasions of Solenopsis invicta influenced by land-use patterns
Research into geographical invasions of red imported fire ants (RIFAs) by anthropogenic disturbances has received much attention. However, little is known about how land-use change and the characteristics of roads with different land-use types are associated with the risk of RIFA successful invasion or remaining at the highest level of invasion (RIFA SIRH). Furthermore, it was often assumed in prior studies that the risk of RIFA SIRH had a linear association with the independent variables. However, a linear relationship may not reflect the actual circumstances. In this study, we applied linear and nonlinear approaches to assess how land-use types, distance from the nearest road, different land-use types, and spatial factors affect the risk of RIFA SIRH. The results showed that agricultural land, land for transportation usage, and areas that had undergone land-use change from 2014 to 2017 had greater odds of RIFA invasion than natural land cover. We also identified land for transportation usage and the area of land-use change from 2014 to 2017, had more than 60% of RIFA SIRH within 350Â m and 150Â m from the nearest road. This study provided important insights into RIFA invasions in an isolated island and the areas of control strategies implemented.
Nature.com
Stronger decadal variability of the Kuroshio Extension under simulated future climate change
Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 63 (2022) Cite this article. Understanding the behavior of western boundary current systems is crucial for predictions of biogeochemical cycles, fisheries, and basin-scale climate modes over the midlatitude oceans. Studies indicate that anthropogenic climate change induces structural changes in the Kuroshio Extension (KE) system, including a northward migration of its oceanic jet. However, changes in the KE temporal variability remain unclear. Using large ensembles of a global coupled climate model, we show that in response to increasing greenhouse gases, the time scale of KE sea surface height (SSH) shifts from interannual scales toward decadal and longer scales. We attribute this increased low-frequency KE variability to enhanced mid-latitude oceanic Rossby wave activity induced by regional and remote atmospheric forcing, due to a poleward shift of midlatitude surface westerly with climatology and an increase in the tropical precipitation activity, which lead to stronger atmospheric teleconnections from El NiÃ±o to the midlatitude Pacific and the KE region. Greenhouse warming leads to both a positive (elongated) KE state that restricts ocean perturbations (e.g., eddy activity) and stronger wind-driven KE fluctuations, which enhances the contributions of decadal KE modulations relative to short-time scale intrinsic oceanic KE variations. Our spectral analyses suggest that anthropogenic forcing may alter the future predictability of the KE system.
Nature.com
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Nature.com
Towards an extension of equivalent system mass for human exploration missions on Mars
NASA mission systems proposals are often compared using an equivalent system mass (ESM) framework, wherein all elements of a technology to deliver an effect-its components, operations, and logistics of delivery-are converted to effective masses, which has a known cost scale in space operations. To date, ESM methods and the tools for system comparison largely fail to consider complexities stemming from multiple transit and operations stages, such as would be required to support a crewed mission to Mars, and thus do not account for different mass equivalency factors during each period and the inter-dependencies of the costs across the mission segments. Further, ESM does not account well for the differential reliabilities of the underlying technologies. The uncertainty in the performance of technology should incur an equivalent mass penalty for technology options that might otherwise provide a mass advantage. Here we draw attention to the importance of addressing these limitations and formulate the basis of an extension of ESM that allows for a direct method for analyzing, optimizing, and comparing different mission systems. We outline a preliminary example of applying extended ESM (xESM) through a techno-economic calculation of crop-production technologies as an illustrative case for developing offworld biomanufacturing systems.
Nature.com
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Nature.com
Geometric morphometrics versus DNA barcoding for the identification of malaria vectors Anopheles dirus and An. baimaii in the Thai-Cambodia border
Anopheles (Cellia) dirus Peyton & Harrison and Anopheles baimaii Sallum & Peyton are sibling species within the Dirus complex belonging to the Leucosphyrus group, and have been incriminated as primary vectors of malaria in Thailand. In the present study, DNA barcoding and geometric morphometrics were used to distinguish between An. dirus and An. baimaii in the international border areas, Trat Province, eastern Thailand. Our results revealed that DNA barcoding based on the cytochrome c oxidase subunit I gene could not be used to distinguish An. dirus from An. baimaii. The overlapping values between intra- and interspecific genetic divergence indicated no barcoding gap present for An. dirus and An. baimaii (ranging from 0 to 0.99%). However, the results of the geometric morphometric analysis based on the wing shape clearly distinguished An. dirus and An. baimaii, with 92.42% of specimens assigned to the correct species. We concluded that geometric morphometrics is an effective tool for the correct species identification of these two malaria vectors. Our findings could be used to make entomological surveillance information more accurate, leading to further effective mosquito control planning in Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia.
Nature.com
Highly efficient and selective extraction of gold by reduced graphene oxide
Materials capable of extracting gold from complex sources, especially electronic waste (e-waste), are needed for gold resource sustainability and effective e-waste recycling. However, it remains challenging to achieve high extraction capacity and precise selectivity if only a trace amount of gold is present along with other metallic elementsÂ . Here we report an approach based on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) which provides an ultrahigh capacity and selective extraction of gold ions present in ppm concentrations (>1000 mg of gold per gram of rGO at 1 ppm). The excellent gold extraction performance is accounted to the graphene areas and oxidized regions of rGO. The graphene areas spontaneously reduce gold ions to metallic gold, and the oxidized regions allow good dispersibility of the rGO material so that efficient adsorption and reduction of gold ions at the graphene areas can be realized.Â By controlling the protonation of the oxidized regions of rGO, gold can be extracted exclusively, withoutÂ contamination by theÂ otherÂ 14 co-existingÂ elements typically present in e-waste. These findingsÂ are further exploited to demonstrateÂ recycling gold fromÂ real-world e-waste with good scalability and economic viability, as exemplified by using rGO membranes in a continuousÂ flow-through process.
Nature.com
Impacts, processes and projections of the quasi-biennial oscillation
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. In the tropical stratosphere, deep layers of eastward and westward winds encircle the globe and descend regularly from the upper stratosphere to the tropical tropopause. With a complete cycle typically lasting almost 2.5 years, this quasi-biennial oscillation (QBO) is arguablyÂ the most predictable mode of atmospheric variability that is not linked to the changing seasons. The QBO affects climate phenomena outside the tropical stratosphere, including ozone transport, the North Atlantic Oscillation and the Madden"“Julian Oscillation, and its high predictability could enable better forecasts of these phenomena if models can accurately represent the coupling processes. Climate and forecasting models are increasingly able to simulate stratospheric oscillations resembling the QBO, but exhibit common systematic errors such as weak amplitude in the lowermost tropical stratosphere. Uncertainties about the waves that force the oscillation, particularly the momentum fluxes from small-scale gravity waves excited by deep convection, make its simulation challenging. Improved representation of the processes governing the QBO is expected to lead to better forecasts of the oscillation and its impacts, increased understanding of unusual events such as the two QBO disruptions observed since 2016, and more reliable future projections of QBO behaviour under climate change.
Comments / 0