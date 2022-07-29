A population-based retrospective study of the modifying effect of urban blue space on the impact of socioeconomic deprivation on mental health, 2009"“2018

www.nature.com
Related
Nature.com
Cross-sectional associations of personal efforts and beliefs and depressive symptoms among older adults in India
Whilst there is growing evidence on the increased vulnerability of older adults to depression, there is limited research on potentially mitigative factors against symptoms of depression at a population level. This research examined associations of possible protective factors (personal efforts and beliefs) and depressive symptoms among older adults in India. This cross-sectional study used data from the Longitudinal Aging Study in India with 31,464 respondents aged 60Â years and above. Depressive symptoms were assessed using the 10-item Centre for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale. Multivariable linear regression was used while exploring the associated factors of depressive symptoms. The mean score of depressive symptoms was 2.94 (CI 2.92, 2.96). Older adults who engaged in moderate [aCoef: âˆ’0.11, CI âˆ’0.18, âˆ’0.05], vigorous [aCoef: âˆ’0.09, CI âˆ’0.16, âˆ’0.03], or both types of physical activity [aCoef: âˆ’0.10, CI âˆ’0.19, âˆ’0.02] had lower likelihood of depressive symptoms in comparison to those who were physically inactive. Older adults who participated in social activities were less likely to have depressive symptoms [aCoef: âˆ’0.44, CI âˆ’0.50, âˆ’0.39] compared to their socially inactive counterparts. Further, older adults who perceived religion as very important [aCoef: âˆ’0.29, CI âˆ’0.41, âˆ’0.17], who had high life satisfaction [aCoef: âˆ’0.78, CI âˆ’0.82, âˆ’0.73], who had good self-perceived health [aCoef: âˆ’0.29, CI âˆ’0.33, âˆ’0.25] and those who had high self-perceived social standing [aCoef: âˆ’0.39, CI âˆ’0.47, âˆ’0.31] had lower likelihood of depressive symptoms in comparison to their respective counterparts. Physical activity, social participation, voluntary work and financial contribution to family, religiosity, life satisfaction, self-perceived health and self-perceived social standing are associated with lower likelihood of depressive symptoms among community-dwelling older adults in this study. Future longitudinal studies should explore these factors that can guide interventions against depression in old age.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night
A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
White pupils are now least likely to go to university after drive to make intakes more diverse
White pupils are the ethnic group least likely to attend a top university for the first time, following a national drive to make intakes more diverse. Department for Education statistics show 10.5 per cent of white youngsters are at an elite university, the smallest proportion of any ethnic group. Historically,...
Nature.com
Acute orexin antagonism selectively modulates anticipatory anxiety in humans: implications for addiction and anxiety
Research indicates that heightened anticipatory anxiety underlies several forms of psychopathology. Anticipatory anxiety can be reliably and objectively measured in the laboratory using the No-Predictable-Unpredictable (NPU) threat paradigm. The NPU paradigm is an ideal research tool for the NIH 'Fast-Fail' approach of screening promising compounds and testing human target engagement. Evidence from preclinical studies suggests that the hypocretin/orexin (ORX) hypothalamic neuropeptide system is a potential means for modulating anticipatory anxiety and disrupting stress-related alcohol use. The current study tested this question using a psychophysiological probe of the ORX system in humans. We examined whether a single dose of suvorexant (SUV; 10"‰mg; dual ORX receptor antagonist) can effectively and selectively target a well-validated human laboratory index of exaggerated anticipatory anxiety using a within-subjects placebo-controlled design. A total of twenty-one volunteers completed two laboratory sessions during acute administration of 10"‰mg SUV or placebo. Across sessions, we administered the NPU paradigm probing sustained anticipatory anxiety and fear while startle eyeblink was recorded as an index of aversive reactivity. Questionnaires assessing mood states and subjective drug effects were also collected. Results indicated SUV was well-tolerated. Compared with placebo, SUV was associated with decreased startle reactivity during anticipatory anxiety but not fear or no-threat conditions. Therefore, SUV selectively and effectively reduced objective indicators of anticipatory anxiety in humans and engaged our laboratory target of psychopathology. ORX antagonism may be a promising strategy for modulating human anxiety and potentially, stress-related alcohol use.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
Nature.com
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Biological Causes of Social Withdrawal
Researchers find multiple important biomarkers in people with Hikikomori (pathological social withdrawal), and they demonstrate their potential for predicting the severity of the disorder. Key blood biomarkers for the pathological social withdrawal disorder called Hikikomori have been discovered by researchers at Kyushu University. The team’s research enabled them to distinguish...
Nature.com
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
A simultaneous electroencephalography and eye-tracking dataset in elite athletes during alertness and concentration tasks
The dataset of simultaneous 64-channel electroencephalography (EEG) and high-speed eye-tracking (ET) recordings was collected from 31 professional athletes and 43 college students during alertness behavior task (ABT) and concentration cognitive task (CCT). The CCT experiment lasting 1"“2"‰hours included five sessions for groups of the Shooting, Archery and Modern Pentathlon elite athletes and the controls. Concentration targets included shooting target and combination target with or without 24 different directions of visual distractors and 2 types of music distractors. Meditation and Schulte Grid trainings were done as interventions. Analysis of the dataset aimed to extract effective biological markers of eye movement and EEG that can assess the concentration level of talented athletes compared with same-aged controls. Moreover, this dataset is useful for the research of related visual brain-computer interfaces.
Nature.com
Imeglimin exerts favorable effects on pancreatic Î²-cells by improving morphology in mitochondria and increasing the number of insulin granules
Imeglimin is a new anti-diabetic drug commercialized in Japan (TwymeegÂ®) and has been drawing much attention in diabetes research area as well as in clinical practice. In this study, we evaluated the effect of imeglimin on pancreatic Î²-cells. First, single-dose administration of imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion from Î²-cells and decreased blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetic db/db mice. In addition, single-dose administration of imeglimin significantly augmented insulin secretion in response to glucose from islets isolated from non-diabetic db/m mice. Second, during an oral glucose tolerance test 4-week chronic treatment with imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion and ameliorated glycemic control in diabetic db/db mice. Furthermore, the examination with electron microscope image showed that imeglimin exerted favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria and substantially increased the number of insulin granules in type 2 diabetic db/db and KK-Ay mice. Finally, imeglimin reduced the percentage of apoptotic Î²-cell death which was accompanied by reduced expression levels of various genes related to apoptosis and inflammation in Î²-cells. Taken together, imeglimin directly enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose from Î²-cells, increases the number of insulin granules, exerts favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria, and reduces apoptotic Î²-cell death in type 2 diabetic mice, which finally leads to amelioration of glycemic control.
Nature.com
Biodegradation of high molecular weight hydrocarbons under saline condition by halotolerant Bacillussubtilis and its mixed cultures with Pseudomonas species
Biodegradation of high-molecular-weight petroleum hydrocarbons in saline conditions appears to be complicated and requires further investigation. This study used heavy crude oil to enrich petroleum-degrading bacteria from oil-contaminated saline soils. Strain HG 01, with 100% sequence similarity toÂ Bacillus subtilis, grew at a wide range of salinities and degraded 55.5 and 77.2% of 500Â mg/l pyrene and 500Â mg/l tetracosane, respectively, at 5% w/v NaCl. Additionally, a mixed-culture of HG 01 withÂ Pseudomonas putidaÂ andÂ Pseudomonas aeruginosa, named TMC, increased the yield of pyrene, and tetracosane degradation by about 20%. Replacing minimal medium with treated seawater (C/N/P adjusted to 100/10/1) enabled TMC to degrade more than 99% of pyrene and tetracosane, but TMC had lesser degradation in untreated seawater than in minimal medium. Also, the degradation kinetics of pyrene and tetracosane were fitted to a first-order model. Compared toÂ B. subtilis, TMC increased pyrene and tetracosane's removal rate constant (K1) from 0.063 and 0.110 per day to 0.123 and 0.246 per day. TMC also increased the maximum specific growth rate ofÂ B. subtilis,Â P. putida, andÂ P. aeruginosa, respectively, 45% higher in pyrene, 24.5% in tetracosane, and 123.4% and 95.4% higher in pyrene and tetracosane.
Nature.com
The social connections that shape economic prospects
Data on 21 billion Facebook connections reveal that a new measure of social capital — childhood friendships between people of high and low socio-economic status — is linked to economic mobility later in life. Noam Angrist 0 &. Noam Angrist is in the Blavatnik School of Government, University...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Nature.com
Diagnosis accuracy of waist-to-height ratio to predict cardiometabolic risk in children with obesity
Waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) predicts abdominal fat and cardiometabolic risk. In children with obesity, the most adequate cut-off to predict cardiometabolic risk as well as its ability to predict risk changes over time has not been tested. Our aim was to define an appropriate WHtR cut-off to predict cardiometabolic risk in children with obesity, and to analyze its ability to predict changes in cardiometabolic risk over time.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Meta-analysis of sub-Saharan African studies provides insights into genetic architecture of lipid traits
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30098-w, published online 11 May 2022. "The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the figure was inadvertently replaced with an earlier version containing incorrect AFG values. The correct version of Fig. 5 is:. This has been corrected in both...
Nature.com
Retractions are increasing, but not enough
Retraction Watch has witnessed a retraction boom since its founding 12 years ago. But the scientific community must do much more. Ivan Oransky is co-founder of Retraction Watch, distinguished writer in residence at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute in New York City, and editor-in-chief of Spectrum.
36% of people ‘struggling financially’
Around four in 10 women say they are struggling financially, as are three in 10 men, according to “alarming” survey findings.Some 41% of women surveyed for pensions and retirement specialist LV=’s Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor in late June said they are struggling financially, with 30% of men saying the same.Overall, more than a third (36%) of those questioned said they are struggling financially, which was the highest proportion in LV=’s quarterly survey of 4,000 people across the UK since September 2020.Some 38% said they are worried about money – a proportion which has increased every quarter over the past year...
Nature.com
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Gridded maps of wetlands dynamics over mid-low latitudes for 1980"“2020 based on TOPMODEL
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01460-w, published online 18 June 2022. The citations for the ERA data in this paper were incorrect in the original version at references 30 and 31. The original references were:. 30. Dee, D. P. et al. The ERA-Interim reanalysis: configuration and performance of the data assimilation...
Nature.com
Serum myo-inositol oxygenase levels at hospital discharge predict progression to chronic kidney disease in community-acquired acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) increases the risk of morbidity, mortality, and progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD). There are few data on the risk of CKD following community-acquired AKI (CA-AKI) and its predictors from developing countries. We evaluated the association of a panel of serum and urine biomarkers at the time of hospital discharge with 4-month renal outcome in CA-AKI. Patients of either sex, aged between 18 and 70Â years, with no underlying CKD, and with CA-AKI were recruited at the time of discharge from hospital in this prospective observational study. Levels of serum and urine biomarkers were analyzed and association between these markers and development of CKD, defined as eGFR"‰<"‰60Â ml/min/1.73Â m2 or dialysis dependence at 4Â month after discharge, were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression analysis and penalized least absolute shrinkage and selection operator logistic regression. Out of a total 126 patients followed up for 4Â months, 25 developed CKD. Those who developed CKD were older (p"‰="‰0.008), had higher serum creatinine (p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower serum albumin (p"‰="‰0.001) at discharge. Adjusted logistic regression showed that each 10% increase in standardized serum myo-inositol oxygenase (MIOX) level increased the odds of progression to CKD by 13.5%. With 10% increase in standardized urine Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), serum creatinine and urine protein creatinine ratio (uPCR), increase in the odds of progression to CKD was 10.5%, 9.6% and 8%, respectively. Multivariable logistic model including serum MIOX, discharge serum creatinine and discharge uPCR, was able to predict the progression of CKD [AUC ROC 0.88; (95% CI 0.81, 0.95)]. High level serum MIOX levels at the time of discharge from hospital are associated with progression to CKD in patients with CA-AKI.
Comments / 1