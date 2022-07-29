Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

www.stereogum.com
Related
Video shows the moment a giant screen crashed down onto 2 dancers at a Hong Kong concert
Footage posted on social media appears to show the screen slamming into one dancer, knocking him over as the audience screamed.
Falling screen hits 2 dancers on stage at Hong Kong concert
A falling video screen struck and injured two dancers on the concert stage as Cantopop band Mirror was performing Thursday night in Hong Kong.Video clips circulated on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers when one of several suspended LED screens crashed down on the stage.The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror. The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, the videos showed.Police said the two...
Horror moment huge screen falls off and crushes dancers during boy band’s first concert
THE horrific moment a huge screen fell from a stadium ceiling and crushed a dancer was witnessed by thousands of fans. Boy band Mirror were performing their first concert at Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday night (local time). The energetic performers appear to be entertaining the crowd before the night...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
RELATED PEOPLE
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
epicstream.com
Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed
Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
Horror at Hong Kong boyband concert as huge video screen falls on to performers
Two dancers have been injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell on to performers below. The concert on Thursday, by Cantopop boyband Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
Hong Kong boy band Mirror ends concert after monitor falls on dancers
Two dancers were injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell onto performers below. The concert on Thursday, by boy band called Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giant Screen Falls onto Boy Band Mid Performance, Crushing Dancers
A series of concerts by Hong Kong-based boyband Mirror has been called off after a large LED video screen came crashing down on top of them during a hometown show on Thursday night (July 28). The shocking moment came as the 12-piece group was dancing around the stage, performing their...
Female influencer is arrested in Saudi Arabia for 'immoral' content after she posted live video inviting a woman over and bragging 'you'll scream from how much fun we'll have'
A female influencer has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for posting 'immoral' content after she uploaded a live video inviting a woman over. Tala Safwan, from Egypt, was arrested in Riyadh after she posted the video in which she asks her female Saudi friend to come over at 3.30am because she is lonely.
natureworldnews.com
'Wiggling' Creature Washes Up on Australian Beach; Looks Like A Scene From Sci-fi Series 'Stranger Things'
The internet has now grown wild and undoubtably curious as to what Vicki Hansen, as well as many other onlookers, saw in an Australian beach. Vicki Hansen discovered the clam-like life forms dried ashore on Sydney's Greenhills Seaside and likened it to an episode from the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things."
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
‘Everything is under control’ 11-year-old North Korean YouTuber used to spread propaganda to children
An 11-year-old girl appears to be being used as a puppet by the North Korean government to spread propaganda to children. On her YouTube channel, Im Song-a, 11, boasts her love for the Harry Potter books along with sharing footage from days out in Pyongyang. “Everything is under control as...
NME
Dancer injured by video screen collapse at Mirror concert in danger of paralysis
Dancer Mo Lee Kai-yin is reportedly in danger of becoming paralysed from the neck down after he was injured by a video screen collapse at Hong Kong boyband Mirror’s concert last week. The dancer is reportedly in critical condition after being hit on the head by the falling screen...
EXCLUSIVE: GB Olympic swimmer who won Commonwealth Games medal 'attacked his girlfriend at their Battersea Power Station flat'
A former GB Olympic swimmer who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games has been accused of attacking his girlfriend at their London flat. James Disney-May, who was part of the 100m freestyle relay team at the London Olympics in 2012, is alleged to have caused Grievous Bodily Harm with intent in the incident on July 1.
Comments / 12