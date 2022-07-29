ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 4 days ago
A falling video screen struck and injured two dancers on the concert stage as Cantopop band Mirror was performing Thursday night in Hong Kong.Video clips circulated on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers when one of several suspended LED screens crashed down on the stage.The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror. The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, the videos showed.Police said the two...
