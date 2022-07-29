Exchange offers increased savings during Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

fortcampbell-courier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Tennessee Tire Recycling gets $750,000 from state to pump up business
A specialized company in Lebanon will be able to recycle more tires thanks to a large state grant from TDEC.
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
clarksvillenow.com
Strict rules for fortune tellers, tarot card readers could be lifted in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a law that few, if any, knew existed, it turns out that fortune tellers and tarot card readers in Clarksville are required to meet strict standards for higher education, physical health and morality. They are also required to report to a city board that doesn’t exist.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. church accepting donations for those affected by Ky. flooding
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee church is accepting donations for people affected by devastating flooding in Kentucky. The Hill Church will be accepting donations between Saturday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 2, before taking collected items to those in need. Those wishing to donate can do so at...
To buy or not to buy? | Local realtors weigh in on East Tennessee housing market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Popular financial adviser Dave Ramsey's advice about mortgages is trending on social media. He says, in part, houses are the cheapest they'll be right now because prices are only going to climb over the next five years. So, if you are looking to buy a home do it now.
Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids
After months-long delays, state officials announced on Thursday that eligible families will finally be receiving funds from a federal summer food program to help with the rising cost of groceries. Summer Pandemic-EBT is an emergency program that originally rolled out with the 2020 CARES Act to assist families with meals after schools closed due to […] The post Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
fox17.com
Tennessee included in $2.37B settlement with opioid maker accused of fueling addiction
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Attorney General of Tennessee Herbert H. Slatery III and a bipartisan group of attorneys general announced an agreement in principle to address the opioid crisis for the second time this week. The proposed settlement on financial terms would require former opioid maker Allergan to pay...
Houston County's struggling hospital has a new owner starting Aug. 1
Since 2010, at least 13 hospitals in rural areas of Tennessee have closed, forcing residents in those communities to drive long distances to seek basic medical treatment.
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
Post Register
Tennessee's first-ever legal cannabis bar, restaurant opens in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first legal cannabis bar and restaurant, Buds & Brews, is now open in Nashville's Germantown. "Join us for delicious food, beverages, and infused dipping sauces," the restaurant noted on social media Thursday, which was the day it opened. The menu features "upscale bar fare,"...
WLKY.com
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
williamsonherald.com
Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family
Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Homicide trial, fortune tellers, new distillery and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Couple convicted of negligent homicide in death of bed-ridden sister: The woman had Parkinson’s disease and was in the couple’s care for a year and a half. She was found malnourished and riddled with bed sores. READ MORE.
biztoc.com
Nashville: Snitch City
In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
fox17.com
Dickson County Schools adding safety feature this upcoming school year
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some school districts in Middle Tennessee are just days away from the start of school. This raises the question of what school leaders are doing to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom?. Dickson County Schools will be adding a safety feature to...
Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools
Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties at the highest risk level for COVID-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk. Even before the...
Over 100K pounds of frozen beef recalled
The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide and impacts the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef and Broccoli frozen beef that is not sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.
