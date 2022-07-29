Sugar white sandy beach and floating obstacle course await at the Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell, SC

We got a sneak peek at the brand new Kid Venture 2.0 playground in Anderson we are here to tell you all about it because families are going to really love it!. Kid Venture 2.0 has been in the works for several years and cost about $3.5 million. I learned that it has really been a lesson in bureaucracy done right. Everything from the funding to the planning to the implementation has been local counties and governments working together in a way that has produced something so beneficial to the community.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO