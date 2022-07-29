Sugar white sandy beach and floating obstacle course await at the Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell, SC

kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam
Kid Venture 2.0 in Anderson, SC is Full of Playful Structures and Has a Brand New Splash Pad!
We got a sneak peek at the brand new Kid Venture 2.0 playground in Anderson we are here to tell you all about it because families are going to really love it!. Kid Venture 2.0 has been in the works for several years and cost about $3.5 million. I learned that it has really been a lesson in bureaucracy done right. Everything from the funding to the planning to the implementation has been local counties and governments working together in a way that has produced something so beneficial to the community.
Northside Spartanburg's The Hub on track for fall opening
SPARTANBURG — A $5 million mixed-use retail development is scheduled to open as early as October on Spartanburg's Northside. The Hub, at 578 N. Church St., began construction in November 2021. The new 16,700-square-foot building will include Moe's Original BBQ and Wofford College's book store. Michael Fletcher, owner of Greenville-based Fletcher Development, told The Post and Courier construction is nearly complete and tenants have started renovating their building space at the site.
Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name. The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim...
NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.
Man dragged during carjacking while looking at house for sale in Spartanburg, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 52-year-old man says he was dragged while holding on to his door handle during a carjacking on Sunday, according to a report from Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies that he was checking out a home on Dillard Street that he found on...
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament to be held at two Greenville golf courses
The Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament presented by Liberty Mutual Insurance has expanded to two Greenville golf courses, event organizers announced July 25. The tournament will take place Sept. 12 at Cherokee Valley Course and Club and Green Valley Country Club. Event proceeds will benefit the Larry M. Greer Charity Foundation’s mission to support families in need of food.
First Alert Forecast August 1st
South Carolina's tax-free weekend starts friday. Jarvis Robertson takes a look at how the new walking bridge in Mauldin is coming along. A man accused of firing shots at Greenville Police is in jail. Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
Bear spotted near SC park with missing limb from suspected poaching, HAB says
PICKENS, S.C. — A bear with a missing limb from an injury caused by a possible snare trap has been spotted near Table Rock State Park in Pickens County, South Carolina, according to the organizationHelp Asheville Bears. The organization posted pictures Wednesday of the bear's injuries on Facebook. Warning:...
Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Freebies, where to find best in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here’s where you can find freebies - and the cookies that have been named the best in South Carolina according to Yelp. Ahead of the holiday on Aug. 4, Yelp published a list of the best chocolate...
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
Couple arrested in Greenville County suspected of 2010 Wichita cold case, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A couple who was arrested in Greenville County over the weekend and are expected to be charged with murder in a shooting that happened more than a decade ago and a thousand miles away. Kristopher and Candace Valadez, both 32, were taken into custody on Sunday...
Crews respond to scene after tree falls on mobile home
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a scene after a tree fell on a house, according to Anderson County fire dispatch. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:09 pm. in reference to a tree falling on a mobile home on Jesse Drive.
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
