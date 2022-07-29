Preparing students now will ease back to school transition

fortcampbell-courier.com
localmemphis.com
Here's how many families have signed up for TN's school voucher program
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is looking ahead to the upcoming school year and the state's new school voucher program. According to Lee, more than 2,000 families in Shelby and Davidson counties have already signed up for it. “We're very hopeful. The law passed two years...
Law enforcement agencies team up for Back to School Bash in Clarksville
Clarksville law enforcement agencies make sure kids are ready for going back to school. This is how they did just that.
fox17.com
TSU students living in hotels are concerned for their safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Some Tennessee State University (TSU) students told FOX17 News they are still looking for a place to live and may have to live in hotels, off campus, instead of in a dorm, on campus. School is about three weeks away and this is not the...
Closed Nashville school turned into center for kids dealing with homelessness
The school complex has been re-purposed into a home base for the Homeless Education Resource Office, or HERO. Although, they serve more than just who those who fit that label.
wkdzradio.com
28 Residents In 2022-23 Leadership Hopkinsville Class
One of the largest Leadership Hopkinsville-Christian County classes in recent history was announced Thursday night. Christian County Chamber President Taylor Hayes says the program is beneficial for anyone in Christian County, even those who grew up here. He adds HES Energynet’s Robin Tabor and Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library’s Tiffany Luna...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
wevv.com
Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County
A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled in Kentucky on Monday. The new Baby Box is being unveiled in the Muhlenberg County city of Powderly. It will be the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the Bluegrass State, but the first in our western Kentucky area. It will also be the 114th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
Group updating records, burial site locations at Hopkins Co. cemetery
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is in the middle of a project to record how many people, and who, are buried at what they say is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for runaway 15-year-old girl
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Sydney Bankston. She was last seen on July 27 around 1:45 a.m. at her residence on Barrywood Circle wearing a pink top and pink shorts. Family friend Kara...
Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval. The post Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hazel man details encounter with fugitive
HAZEL – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Your children are enjoying a relaxing morning at home when a stranger suddenly bursts in, terrifying your loved ones and forcing you to defend them. That’s what Nathan Craft said happened to his family on Thursday as fugitive and convicted...
WSMV
Portland PD: Man hides camera in public bathroom
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suspected of hiding a small camera in a bathroom is wanted for questioning by Portland police. Investigators said an employee at a local business found the camera and, fortunately, the only images on the device are that of the alleged suspect. The camera also...
KFVS12
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women are wanted in connection with an incident at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Latasha Jean Taylor, 38, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged in a warrant with second-degree robbery, felony receiving stolen property and second-degree disorderly conduct. Marissa L. Hicks, 25, of Hopkinsville, Ky., was charged...
atozsports.com
LOOK: 247Sports spits right in Tennessee football’s face with this ranking
Vol fans often say that despite the recent rough years its football program has had, Tennessee still recruits itself. Even with the crazy coaching carousel of the last decade, UT as a brand continues to carry serious weight in the college football world. But according to a ranking posted this...
tnrealestatelistings.com
317 Walnut St Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2414979
This charming, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located right in the heart of downtown, historic Springfield, TN. A spacious, upstairs master suite features a huge walk-in closet, newly renovated bathroom with double vanity. Also upstairs is a second bedroom with a walk-in closet. Two more spacious bedrooms are located downstairs with a second full bath and bathtub. Apply now if you have a 640+ credit score, no pets, and are a non-smoker! Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background check.
