Safe driving protects students heading back to school

Law enforcement agencies team up for Back to School Bash in Clarksville
Clarksville law enforcement agencies make sure kids are ready for going back to school. This is how they did just that.
fox17.com
Dickson County Schools adding safety feature this upcoming school year
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some school districts in Middle Tennessee are just days away from the start of school. This raises the question of what school leaders are doing to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom?. Dickson County Schools will be adding a safety feature to...
fox17.com
Clarksville schools making progress in filling teacher openings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) says they are making progress in filling the more than 100 teacher vacancies they faced this summer. A spokesperson with CMCSS says over the past two weeks, administrators have closed the vacancy gap from 150 to around 70....
localmemphis.com
Here's how many families have signed up for TN's school voucher program
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is looking ahead to the upcoming school year and the state's new school voucher program. According to Lee, more than 2,000 families in Shelby and Davidson counties have already signed up for it. “We're very hopeful. The law passed two years...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
Tennessee crews deployed to Kentucky to assist in water rescue efforts
Rescue crews from Tennessee have been deployed to Perry County, Kentucky, to help with ongoing water rescues due to severe flooding.
wevv.com
Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County
A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled in Kentucky on Monday. The new Baby Box is being unveiled in the Muhlenberg County city of Powderly. It will be the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the Bluegrass State, but the first in our western Kentucky area. It will also be the 114th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Food Bank Receives Even More Help In Food Drive
Paris, Tenn.–A second shopping trip was made this week by Henry County Food Bank volunteers using gift cards that were purchased by shoppers at Kroger’s in its Virtual Food Drive. Volunteers were again able to purchase fresh food to go with the canned goods supplied by the Food Bank. A special thanks to Henry County Sheriff Sergeant Brent Smith who brought inmates Ray Fitzgerald and Kyle Davis to help unload the food and store it in the Food Bank. Another example of our community coming together to help others. If you missed the Virtual Food Drive and would like to contribute when you are shopping in Kroger just purchase a gift card and ask the cashier to hold it for the Food Bank. Spokesperson Deb Traver said, “I can not express how happy our food bank customers have been to get these extra items to make a good meal for their family. One special item we were able to get this week with Kroger’s sale was cereal like Fruit Loops and others that all children love.”
WSMV
Driver arrested in Lebanon after vehicle goes into lake
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a scene in Wilson County where a person drove a vehicle into the water on Wednesday evening. According to THP, 29-year-old Lindsey Kelley, of Portland, TN, drove into the water at the boat launch off Coles Ferry Pike/Blair Road in Lebanon. Kelley was unable to stop and entered the Cumberland River, where the Nissan Juke began to sink.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Hospital Board Hears Renovation Updates
John Sumner, Trigg County Hospital CEO, addressed a litany of subjects during Thursday’s board meeting — giving updates on a number of projects surrounding and ongoing along the hospital’s campus. The former Dr. Bostick building, he said, is in the first stages of the bid process for...
whvoradio.com
Two Women Wanted In Paducah Robbery Located In Hopkinsville
Two women wanted in connection to a robbery investigation in Paducah Thursday have been arrested Friday morning. Paducah Police say on July 22nd 38-year-old Latasha Taylor of Clarksville entered a store near Kentucky Oaks Mall and handed a cashier a note that said the cashier needed to give the woman cash or a man who was “holding her hostage” would shoot someone.
WSMV
Portland PD: Man hides camera in public bathroom
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suspected of hiding a small camera in a bathroom is wanted for questioning by Portland police. Investigators said an employee at a local business found the camera and, fortunately, the only images on the device are that of the alleged suspect. The camera also...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
clarksvillenow.com
Carjacking near Exit 11 has police looking for gold Honda Accord
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was carjacked Tuesday night at a gas station near Exit 11 of Interstate 24, and police are looking for a suspect vehicle. At about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, the victim went inside Shell Sudden Service at 601 Hornbuckle Road, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
Houston County's struggling hospital has a new owner starting Aug. 1
Since 2010, at least 13 hospitals in rural areas of Tennessee have closed, forcing residents in those communities to drive long distances to seek basic medical treatment.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Theft
A Hopkinsville man reported money taken out of his banking account Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone contacted the man claiming to work for HP and removed $12,000 from his banking account without his permission. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by deception.
