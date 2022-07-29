Tompkins Accepting Nominations for 2022 Awards for Excellence

www.ithaca.com
Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a power outage struck the area, impacting about 4,600 NYSEG customers across Tompkins County, according to the utility. The City of Ithaca seems to have been hit the hardest, with 1,932 customers without power. About 1,600 customers in the Town of Ithaca were without power. In Dryden there were estimated to be 1,042 customers without power. And in Caroline 26 customers were reported to be without power.
A Witness to True Honor and Respect
In this day of so much uncertainty with our government, viruses, economic upheaval and so much more I am thankful to have been a witness to an example of true honor and respect. Saturday, July 23 was the 14th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor “Tribute Ride.” The 100-mile...
Former IC Pole Vaulter Heads New PT Business in Lansing
Ithaca College graduate and former Division III National Champion in the pole vault Katherine Pitman will be the clinic director of the new physical therapy clinic FYZICAL Lansing, which is anticipated to open to the community in August once construction is completed. FYZICAL Lansing will be the latest branch of...
Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg
There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
Andrew Paine’s Cultivated Primitivism On View At The Gallery At South Hill
Artist/musician will also perform on 8/6 and give talk on 8/13. A kind of intelligent crudeness characterizes much of the best modern painting. This can lead to a point of confusion—especially in a culturally striving but sometimes naive arts community like Ithaca’s. To throw out traditional notions of polish and completion and still come up with something worthwhile requires discipline and discernment. It’s approach that rarely rewards naïveté or self-indulgent posturing. Knowledgeable viewers will discern the difference between work that is raw and alive and work that is merely awkward or sloppy.
Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins
Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
Adam Moss Of Brother Brothers On Covering Classics During Covid
Adam and David Moss, aka The Brother Brothers, made their new album “Cover to Cover” just as COVID vaccinations became available. The album includes new acoustic version of tunes like “That’s How I Got to Memphis,” “These Days” and “You Can Close Your Eyes” with Sarah Jarosz. The album has gotten raves from Rolling Stone Country, American Songwriter and Billboard. The Moss brothers, who made up harmonies to The Beatles’ “I Will” as kids, both got music degrees and decided to join forces in 2016. The Brother Brothers return to Tompkins County for a show at 8 p.m. August 7 at Big Sky Music Studio in Trumansburg. Tickets are available at bandsintown.com.
