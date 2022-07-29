Tompkins Accepting Nominations for 2022 Awards for Excellence

Adam and David Moss, aka The Brother Brothers, made their new album “Cover to Cover” just as COVID vaccinations became available. The album includes new acoustic version of tunes like “That’s How I Got to Memphis,” “These Days” and “You Can Close Your Eyes” with Sarah Jarosz. The album has gotten raves from Rolling Stone Country, American Songwriter and Billboard. The Moss brothers, who made up harmonies to The Beatles’ “I Will” as kids, both got music degrees and decided to join forces in 2016. The Brother Brothers return to Tompkins County for a show at 8 p.m. August 7 at Big Sky Music Studio in Trumansburg. Tickets are available at bandsintown.com.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO