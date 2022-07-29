ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé Thanks Fans for Waiting for the Official Renaissance Release After Album Leak

By Chelsey Sanchez
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
RadarOnline

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#House Music#Harmonies
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party

On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Britney Spears Shares New Photos from Her "Fairytale Wedding"

Fans are not over Sam Asghari and Britney Spears's dreamy wedding—and neither is she. Yesterday, the "Toxic" singer marked her and Asghari's two-month wedding anniversary by sharing new photos from their nuptials. "Guys just two months ago I got married 🎉🎉🎉 !!! Can you believe it 🙈🙈🙈 ???" she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Princess Charlotte Can't Contain Her Emotions at the Commonwealth Games, and Twitter Is Obsessed

Twitter's latest royal obsession has arrived in the form of Princess Charlotte and her extremely candid facial expressions. The seven-year-old princess appeared today at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, joining dad Prince William and mom Duchess Kate. While there were plenty of picture-perfect photos of the young royal smiling dutifully alongside her parents, there also emerged a slew of snaps that show her acting like, well, a normal child. (Ah, royals, they're just like us.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage in First Post-Wedding Performance

Jennifer Lopez is back to work after her luxurious Paris honeymoon. The multi-hyphenate headed to Capri, Italy, last week, where she headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala, a star-studded charity event which included a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine. For the performance at the Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a stunning animal-print look as she commanded the stage.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes

When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

‘Reservation Dogs’ Doubles Down on Snark (and Heart) in Season 2

No one makes the words “Love you, bitch” sing quite like the cast of FX’s Reservation Dogs—and although the show’s gang of four teenagers were in a bit of a rough spot by the close of its stunning debut, there’s still plenty of love to go around in Season 2.A comedy-drama with touches of magical realism created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the series opened its first season on a group of Indigenous teenagers mourning the loss of their friend Daniel to suicide. The teens, who live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma, dream of moving to California—a hopeful...
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

8 Self-Care Essentials Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson Swears By

Welcome to Take the Edge Off, a series that breaks down the beauty and self-care routines of influencers, CEOs, experts, and celebrities. Find out how they unwind and decompress, while taking a closer look at the holy grail essentials they're currently raving about. Whether you know of actress, producer, and...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Stays Cool in an Airy Beige Dress

Jennifer Lawrence's laid-back summer style is the gift that keeps on giving. The Don't Look Up star was seen recently walking around New York City wearing an airy beige cotton maxi dress from La Garconne. The piece featured sleek spaghetti straps and side slit pockets. She styled the dress with black double-strap sandals, a glossy black croc-embossed shoulder bag with a brown strap, dark-tinted oval sunglasses, and a gold necklace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard

Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie proves that great pyjamas should not be confined to the bedroom

Not too long ago, we were all spending entire days wearing our pyjamas – but with lockdown firmly (and hopefully, permanently) behind us, we don't have quite the same excuse to wear our nightwear throughout the day. However, Angelina Jolie is here to prove that a great pair of PJs should not be confined to the bedroom, or indeed the house.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Is the Epitome of Elegance in a Floral Minidress

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another summery ensemble during her European holiday. Spotted strolling around Capri, Italy, yesterday, J.Lo looked elegant in a light blue minidress with a bold red floral print from Dolce & Gabbana. The poplin dress featured a square neckline, tie-detail straps, and a breezy skirt. She styled the look with a pair of sky-high Gucci espadrille wedges, tinted Chloé sunglasses, and an Hermès wicker bag.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy