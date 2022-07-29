Beyoncé Thanks Fans for Waiting for the Official Renaissance Release After Album Leak

www.harpersbazaar.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge
Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
Harper's Bazaar
Britney Spears Shares New Photos from Her "Fairytale Wedding"
Fans are not over Sam Asghari and Britney Spears's dreamy wedding—and neither is she. Yesterday, the "Toxic" singer marked her and Asghari's two-month wedding anniversary by sharing new photos from their nuptials. "Guys just two months ago I got married 🎉🎉🎉 !!! Can you believe it 🙈🙈🙈 ???" she...
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Charlotte Can't Contain Her Emotions at the Commonwealth Games, and Twitter Is Obsessed
Twitter's latest royal obsession has arrived in the form of Princess Charlotte and her extremely candid facial expressions. The seven-year-old princess appeared today at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, joining dad Prince William and mom Duchess Kate. While there were plenty of picture-perfect photos of the young royal smiling dutifully alongside her parents, there also emerged a slew of snaps that show her acting like, well, a normal child. (Ah, royals, they're just like us.)
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage in First Post-Wedding Performance
Jennifer Lopez is back to work after her luxurious Paris honeymoon. The multi-hyphenate headed to Capri, Italy, last week, where she headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala, a star-studded charity event which included a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine. For the performance at the Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a stunning animal-print look as she commanded the stage.
Harper's Bazaar
Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Go on a Friend Date in New York City
Oscar winners and good friends Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence keep their personal lives largely off social media, but the Internet got a very rare look into their friendship when New York City restaurant Hwa Yuan shared a photo of them stopping there for dinner. "Hwa Yuan was thrilled to...
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Friends Costar Lisa Kudrow's Birthday with Throwback Photos
Jennifer Aniston celebrated the 59th birthday of her former Friends costar and bestie Lisa Kudrow with some fun throwback photos. The 53-year-old actress tagged her friend with a birthday wish in her Instagram Stories Saturday, sharing a picture from 2003 taken at the 29th People's Choice Awards. In the next...
Warner Bros. Just Spent $100 Million On A 'Batgirl' Movie You'll Never See
The superhero film was slated to be released this year.
‘Reservation Dogs’ Doubles Down on Snark (and Heart) in Season 2
No one makes the words “Love you, bitch” sing quite like the cast of FX’s Reservation Dogs—and although the show’s gang of four teenagers were in a bit of a rough spot by the close of its stunning debut, there’s still plenty of love to go around in Season 2.A comedy-drama with touches of magical realism created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the series opened its first season on a group of Indigenous teenagers mourning the loss of their friend Daniel to suicide. The teens, who live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma, dream of moving to California—a hopeful...
Harper's Bazaar
8 Self-Care Essentials Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson Swears By
Welcome to Take the Edge Off, a series that breaks down the beauty and self-care routines of influencers, CEOs, experts, and celebrities. Find out how they unwind and decompress, while taking a closer look at the holy grail essentials they're currently raving about. Whether you know of actress, producer, and...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lawrence Stays Cool in an Airy Beige Dress
Jennifer Lawrence's laid-back summer style is the gift that keeps on giving. The Don't Look Up star was seen recently walking around New York City wearing an airy beige cotton maxi dress from La Garconne. The piece featured sleek spaghetti straps and side slit pockets. She styled the dress with black double-strap sandals, a glossy black croc-embossed shoulder bag with a brown strap, dark-tinted oval sunglasses, and a gold necklace.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard
Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lawrence's Casual Summer Outfit Includes a Tiny Umbrella
9 Times You Wished Jennifer Lawrence Was Your Best Friend. Jennifer Lawrence traded her go-to white tee for a breezy black crop top on a recent outing, but the real star of the outfit was her unexpected accessory: a tiny umbrella. The Don't Look Up star stepped out over the...
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie proves that great pyjamas should not be confined to the bedroom
Not too long ago, we were all spending entire days wearing our pyjamas – but with lockdown firmly (and hopefully, permanently) behind us, we don't have quite the same excuse to wear our nightwear throughout the day. However, Angelina Jolie is here to prove that a great pair of PJs should not be confined to the bedroom, or indeed the house.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Is the Epitome of Elegance in a Floral Minidress
Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another summery ensemble during her European holiday. Spotted strolling around Capri, Italy, yesterday, J.Lo looked elegant in a light blue minidress with a bold red floral print from Dolce & Gabbana. The poplin dress featured a square neckline, tie-detail straps, and a breezy skirt. She styled the look with a pair of sky-high Gucci espadrille wedges, tinted Chloé sunglasses, and an Hermès wicker bag.
