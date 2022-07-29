As Twitter, Amazon, and Meta Scale Back Offices, Some See Opportunities To Leverage Remote Work Advantages

observer.com
Uber Reports First Ever Positive Cash Flow, But Lost $1.7 Billion From Startup Bets
Uber today (August 2) reported another multibillion-dollar loss for the second quarter, in part due to its investments in self-driving and delivery companies. But the ride-hailing and food delivery giant ended the financial period with a positive cash flow for the first time since going public in 2019, sending its stock up more than 14 percent in morning trading.
Elon Musk’s Personal Image Crisis Has Become a Burden to Tesla Owners
Tesla doesn’t have an advertising or media department because it doesn’t need one. Its founder and CEO Elon Musk is a way more effective brand ambassador for the electric carmaker than any celebrity spokesperson or marketing campaign. But that advantage is now on the verge of backfiring, it seems, as Musk’s chaotic personal life and public antics are putting off prospective Tesla buyers as well as some existing owners, several recent consumer surveys find.
How Pinterest Avoided the Social Media Selloff
The past three months have been a brutal quarter for social media companies that heavily rely on advertising revenue. Meta, Alphabet, Twitter and Snap all recently reported disappointing quarterly results as their major advertising clients cut back spending. Most of these companies’ stocks fell following earnings releases. A notable exception was Pinterest, which on August 1 reported barely better financials than its social media peers but saw its stock surge more than 20 percent in the after-hour trading.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian
Amazon took a major hit from its stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter of 2022.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
After an Abandoned SPAC, Forbes Is Up for Sale
Today (August 2) Forbes hired investment bank Citigroup to manage the global media company’s sale after backing out of plans to go public in May. The New York Times reported that Forbes plans to sell at $630 million, the same price it declared when it entered negotiations with Magnum Opus, the special-purpose acquisition company that would have brought Forbes into the stock exchange. Though a Forbes spokesperson told Reuters of “many interested parties,” there is no guarantee that the business publication will sell for this price. Integrated Whale Media Investments currently owns the majority share of Forbes, which it bought in 2014 when the magazine was valued at $475 million.
As Interest Rates Continue to Rise, Available U.S. Jobs Are Drying Up
The number of job openings in the U.S. dropped to 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million the previous month, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released today (August 2). The monthly decline in is the steepest since April 2020, and openings were at their lowest level in nine months.
Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split
The growing SaaS business offers promise for investors, plus a rising dividend.
The Never-Ending Art Fraud Battle Between Billionaires Yves Bouvier and Dmitry Rybolovlev Will, of Course, Continue
A never-ending legal battle between two billionaires will continue to rage on, it seems. The dispute, which has spanned seven years and taken place across the globe, concerns Swiss businessman Yves Bouvier’s art deals with Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev. Throughout the years, Rybolovlev has claimed that Bouvier defrauded him...
'Fake It Till You Make It' Isn't Just A Cliché. It's Backed By Science.
The concept is more formally called "behavioral activation." Here's how it can help your mental health.
