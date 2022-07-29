ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Ms .Marvel’ Head Writer Bisha K. Ali’s Next Project Will Deal With ‘Deep Misery’

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Marvel fans are awaiting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ now that Ms. Marvel ended. Ms. Marvel promoted Loki writer Bisha K. Ali to head writer, but now Ali is moving on. Her next projects are going to be very different from Ms. Marvel .

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel .]

Iman Vellani | Daniel McFadden/Marvel Studios

Ali was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast on July 15 after the Ms. Marvel finale aired . After their discussion about the Marvel show and all the spoilers it entails, Ali teased what she’s going to do next.

‘Ms. Marvel’ Head Writer Bisha K. Ali wants to direct

Ms. Marvel had directors Adil & Bilall, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. They did a great job bringing Ali and her team’s scripts to life. However, Ali has her own ambitions to direct, and she’s working on a movie.

RELATED: ‘Ms. Marvel’: 2 Deleted Storylines Revealed by Head Writer Bisha K. Ali

“The next kind of big Bisha thing for me is I want to direct,” Ali said on TV’s Top Five . “More than anything, I want to direct. And so I’m currently in the process of working on my current feature that’s going to be my directorial debut.”

Don’t expect another ‘Ms. Marvel’ romp from Bisha K. Ali

Ms. Marvel told the story of how Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) became a superhero. She started out as a Carol Danvers fan, but thanks to a family heirloom bangle and a mutation in her genes , Kamala got super powers of her own. She’ll join Danvers in The Marvels . Ali cautioned that her movie script is considerably darker.

RELATED: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Head Writer Knew Kamala Khan Would Get to This Point for ‘The Marvels’

“I think Ms. Marvel is certainly the most earnest thing I will ever create,” Ali said. “I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing in terms of me going forward in my life. I think the next thing for me is to tap into the deep misery inside me and make that entertaining. That’s what I’m chasing next.”

Before the movie, there’s another secret project

The dark movie won’t be Ali’s next project, though. She is currently at work on something else. It’s not in the MCU, but Ali has to be just as secretive about it as she was about Marvel shows..

Oh my gosh, I wish I could tell you. I’m working on something at the moment I can’t believe I get to work with who I’m working with. When people find out, oh, I can’t wait. So I’m working on something right now that’s really incredible, beyond my wildest dreams that I get to be working on this. That’s been such a joy and such a creative collaboration, I feel so valued and it’s just been great. So that’s really thrilling. I can’t wait to share that with the world and I can’t tell you a thing about it which sucks.

Bisha K. Ali, TV’s Top Five , 7/15/22

RELATED: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Post-Credits Scene Was Filmed While Making ‘The Marvels’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Batgirl totally scrapped by Warner Bros despite $90m film being completed and poised for release

Warner Bros has shelved Batgirl, which featured Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, despite the $90m (£73.7m) film being complete.The DC film starred Leslie Grace in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and was set to be released later this year. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had completed work on the film, which co-starred JK Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros Picture spokesperson said....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha
Person
Iman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Ms Marvel#Head Writer#She Hulk#Adil Bilall
The Independent

Jordan Peele’s Nope looks incredible on a massive screen – but was filming it for IMAX a huge mistake?

For his third film in the director’s chair, master moviemaker Jordan Peele has decided to go large. Gargantuan, in fact. A fantastical sci-fi that deals with UFOs, Hollywood heritage, and harrowing on-set sitcom murders, Nope was shot on IMAX cameras – every promotional poster for the film will proudly tell you so – which boost it from traditional blockbuster status to that of a sensational summer spectacle. With super high-res cameras and a flashy sound system at his disposal, the clever horror movie vision Peele set out on 2019’s Us and 2017’s Get Out is only getting grander.We start by...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

151K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy