ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

After dismissing suspicions for years, Bungie really is adding skill-based matchmaking back to Destiny 2

By Anne-Marie Ostler
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHH5N_0gxXZn9X00

Season 18 will substantially change Destiny 2's PvP element when it arrives next month.

In the latest This Week at Bungie , the developer announced that it's adding skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) to specific Crucible playlists, beginning with the Control playlist. Destiny 2's current connection-based matchmaking focuses on getting you into the game as fast as possible, while the SBMM system will prioritise finding players of a similar skill level and connectivity speed. It could result in longer waiting times, but Bungie hopes that the new system will allow players to "regularly get matches where they can feel competitive and have a reasonable chance of winning/competing."

With these changes, the developer is attempting to provide a fairer and more enjoyable experience for all players where they can expect a "win rate between 40 and 60% for most matches". It's also aiming for less variance between the players who come top and bottom. "We believe that 90% of matches should have less than 20-kill difference between the best and worst players, and 50% should have no more than a 10-kill difference," says Bungie.

The Destiny 2 developer isn't planning on adding skill-based matching making to every Crucible playlist, but it does have its sights set on introducing the feature into other playlists in Season 19. "We know we won't be able to address everything in one fell swoop in Season 18, but this will be the start of an ongoing process to improve PvP over time."

The matchmaking parameters will be fine-tuned during the first few weeks of the new season, which kicks off on August 23. SBMM has proved controversial in the past, and its inclusion will no doubt see Destiny 2 fans divided over whether or not it improves the PvP experience.

We could hear more about the planned changes during the upcoming Destiny 2 showcase , which is being held on August 23. Lightfall, Destiny 2's 2023 expansion and the next chapter in the game's Light and Darkness Saga is also likely to be unveiled at the event.

If you like your shooters up close and personal, take a look at our pick of the best FPS games to play right now.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage

The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bungie#Matchmaking#Video Game#Destiny 2#Control
ComicBook

Fortnite Leak Reveals Biggest Change to the Game Yet

A new Fortnite leak has revealed what could end up being the biggest change to the free-to-play battle royale game yet. In addition to constant Season 3 leaks, leaks are starting to surface that potentially give fans an idea of what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite Season 4. And for the fourth season, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to give players the option to play the game in first-person mode in addition to the current third-person mode.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Controller Revealed

Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices

With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
SVG

GTA 6 Is Reportedly Cleaning Up Its Act

The "Grand Theft Auto" series — and to a certain extent, Rockstar Games — has been in need of a change for quite a while. If recent reports prove to be accurate, it sounds like both the beloved action franchise and the company that puts it out are finally cleaning up their acts in surprising ways.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses

God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Fallout 4 cheats: console commands and how to use them

The wasteland is a dangerous place, and Fallout 4 cheats can help you stay alive in the world of glow-in-the-dark radroaches. Whether you're emerging into the bright sun of the world outside Vault 111 for the first time – late to the party – or you're coming back to the nuclear wastes for a visit while waiting for Fallout 5, it's critical to have control over your game. With how complicated Fallout 4 can be, from factions like the Brotherhood and the Minutemen to the complex settlement system, you're sure to need a helping hand to untangle a mess you've made for yourself.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PlayStation Is Doing Away With a Way to Be Nice Online

Sony plans to discontinue Accolades on PlayStation 5. The feature, which lets players anonymously reward each other for being a "good sport," "helpful" or "welcoming," hasn't been used as much as the company originally planned for, according to Sony. "The feature hasn't seen the level of usage we anticipated, so...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP

A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy