Clarkson Ph.D. Student Wins Grant to Attend Annual American Crystallographic Association Meeting

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
A Georgia man, who was a fugitive of the law, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York. The 32-year-old male suspect was apprehended at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry on an outstanding felony warrant in Georgia. On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Canada Border Services Agency prevented the man from entering the country due to his outstanding warrant. He was returned to the Ogdensburg Port of Entry. While Canada Border Services agents were conducting their inspection process, they discovered that the man had an active National Crime Information Center warrant. Georgia's Barrow County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning for sexual exploitation of a minor.
A fugitive wanted for child exploitation has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Upstate New York after he tried to cross the border into Canada. CBP announced Monday that officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen at the Canadian border on Friday after discovering he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Georgia. The suspect, who had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, was wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor.
TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa. The incident causing one of the cars to roll off the road. It happened around 8:30 PM at the intersection of State Route 411 and Dano Road. One...
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with the murder of her mother Thursday in the Adirondack village of Tupper Lake, state police said. Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a release from the state police.
