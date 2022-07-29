Clarkson Ph.D. Student Wins Grant to Attend Annual American Crystallographic Association Meeting

A Georgia man, who was a fugitive of the law, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York. The 32-year-old male suspect was apprehended at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry on an outstanding felony warrant in Georgia. On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Canada Border Services Agency prevented the man from entering the country due to his outstanding warrant. He was returned to the Ogdensburg Port of Entry. While Canada Border Services agents were conducting their inspection process, they discovered that the man had an active National Crime Information Center warrant. Georgia's Barrow County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning for sexual exploitation of a minor.

