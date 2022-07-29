Report finds Iowa’s public health spending up 9% during pandemic

Much of Iowa’s expected to roast in this week’s heat wave — which may end up lasting much longer — and it follows a very steamy July. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the just-ended month was one-degree warmer than normal statewide and we had one-inch less of rainfall than the average. Glisan says Iowa’s farmers are especially concerned about forecast models that show more of the same during August.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO