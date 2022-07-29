Report finds Iowa’s public health spending up 9% during pandemic

www.radioiowa.com
Radio Iowa
Afghans offered Iowa driver’s license exam in their own language
Afghan refugees in western Iowa can now take the state driver’s license exam in their own languages, as driving courses are now available in Pashto and Dari for Iowa’s latest arrivals. Ahmedullah Kohbandi passed his written exam last week and, speaking through a translator, says he’s excited to...
Radio Iowa
Early forecast shows August following July with below normal rainfall
Much of Iowa’s expected to roast in this week’s heat wave — which may end up lasting much longer — and it follows a very steamy July. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the just-ended month was one-degree warmer than normal statewide and we had one-inch less of rainfall than the average. Glisan says Iowa’s farmers are especially concerned about forecast models that show more of the same during August.
Radio Iowa
Events scheduled across the state for National Night Out
From ice cream socials to block parties and hot dog cookouts, at least 40 communities across Iowa will be taking part in National Night Out events this Tuesday evening. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons says it’s an opportunity for first responders to forge new relationships. “I don’t care if...
Radio Iowa
Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold in eastern Iowa
The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is...
