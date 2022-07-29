Nominations Open for Farm Service Agency's County Committees; Deadline this Monday

(Bob Hague, WRN) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that new administrative rules for PFAS are now in effect. The so called forever chemicals have been used in a variety of products, including certain types of firefighting foam. Contaminants in the environment can cause negative health impacts. Two rules set regulatory standards for PFAs in drinking and surface water. The third sets requirements for using firefighting foam containing PFAs.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO