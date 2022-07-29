Nominations Open for Farm Service Agency's County Committees; Deadline this Monday

cwbradio.com
Related
cwbradio.com
DNR Announces New PFAS Rules are Now in Effect
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that new administrative rules for PFAS are now in effect. The so called forever chemicals have been used in a variety of products, including certain types of firefighting foam. Contaminants in the environment can cause negative health impacts. Two rules set regulatory standards for PFAs in drinking and surface water. The third sets requirements for using firefighting foam containing PFAs.
cwbradio.com
Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes
(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th
Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Investigating Voter Fraud Activist
(Terry Bell, WRN) There is now a state-level investigation into claims of voter fraud in Racine County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s opened its case into the claim of a Racine-area man who says he applied online for absentee ballots using other people’s names. Harry Wait says he did it to prove his point about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Voters Can Recast a Ballot if their Candidate Dropped Out of the Race
(AP) More than 140,000 Wisconsin voters cast their ballots for the state's Aug. 9 primary before Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of the U.S. Senate race this past Wednesday. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski also dropped out last week. Voters may be wondering...
cwbradio.com
Man Commits Voter Fraud Trying to Prove Wisconsin's Election System is Vulnerable
(AP) Harry Wait was so determined to show Wisconsin’s election system is vulnerable to fraud that he logged onto the state website, requested an absentee ballot in the state Assembly speaker’s name and had it delivered to himself. Then he ran to a sheriff to tell him that...
Comments / 0