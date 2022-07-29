Sage-grouse permit numbers announced; Aug. 12 is application deadline

elkhornmediagroup.com
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Merkley announces investments to protect Oregon communities and forests from wildfires, modernize water infrastructure, and strengthen the environment
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley today announced major investments to support Oregon communities, strengthen forest health, protect public lands and the environment, tackle climate chaos, boost important programs for tribes, and more through the FY23 Senate Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. As the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Grant County Regional Airport to receive $600K for improvements
JOHN DAY – The Grant County Regional/Ogilvie Field Airport in John Day is set to receive a $600,000 grant to reconstruct and widen the runway, reconstruct runway lighting, install identifier lights and replace airfield guidance signs. The funding is part of $2.6 million from the Federal Aviation Administration through their Airport Improvement Grant and Airport Improvement Program. The Announcement came today through Senator Wyden’s office. See the full release below:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Department of Forestry Hosting Wildfire Community Information Sessions
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions in eastern and central Oregon Aug. 2, 3 and 10. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Japanese beetle found in Richland, growing concern for ag products
RICHLAND – The Japanese beetle infestation is growing exponentially in Washington as state officials work to keep the invasive species at bay. On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed a Japanese beetle catch found in Richland, more than 35 miles east of the current proposed quarantine zone in Grandview.
Comments / 0