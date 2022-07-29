Sage-grouse permit numbers announced; Aug. 12 is application deadline

LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions in eastern and central Oregon Aug. 2, 3 and 10. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members.

