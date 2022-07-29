ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Echo, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

Psilocybin public hearing is tonight

PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council meets at 7 p.m. today and will continue its consideration of a ban on psilocybin services. There will be a public hearing on a proposed ballot question that would let voters decide the issue. Oregon voters approved the manufacture and distribution of psilocybin...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODOT Schedule 8-2—8-5. Union County

La Grande & Baker City – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) McAlister Rd Bridge: ODOT will be patching and painting the new concrete bridge rail all week. There will be lane closures and flagging with up to 20-minute delays on McAlister Rd all week. 2nd Street Bridge...
UNION COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

UCo Health has west side well testing program

WEST UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Public Health has been awarded funding to test domestic wells for water quality on the west side of the county. U-Co Health Director Joseph Fiumara said that they are currently funded to test the wells in the Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo, and Stanfield ZIP codes.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
July was a scorcher

July was a scorcher

PENDLETON – Hermiston, Pendleton, and Walla Walla experienced record-setting heat as July drew to a close. National Weather Service Meteorologist Camden Plunkett said that all three cities set daily high temperature records. “Pendleton set daily record highs of 108, 111, and 109 degrees on the 28th, 29th, and 30th,”...
PENDLETON, OR
Party with the police

Party with the police

National Night Out takes place annually on the first Tuesday in August and this year’s, needless to say, is today. The campaign promotes community partnerships with law enforcement, as well as neighborhood connections in an effort to make communities safer. Here’s a list of National Night Out events across...
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Walla Walla man drowns while floating Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE – A Walla Walla man not wearing a life jacket drowned in the Wenatchee River on Saturday after his inner tube flipped, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The man has been identified as Johhnie D. Keithley, 60. According to the sheriff’s office, a group of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Parking lot closes for reconstruction

WALLA WALLA – Construction of the Senior Center and Jefferson Park parking lot begins today (Monday). During construction there will be no access to the parking lot, including the section of the parking lot that services the park. Meal service and other programs at the Senior Center will remain open, however accessing the building will be different during construction.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Department of Forestry Hosting Wildfire Community Information Sessions

LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions in eastern and central Oregon Aug. 2, 3 and 10. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Japanese beetle found in Richland, growing concern for ag products

RICHLAND – The Japanese beetle infestation is growing exponentially in Washington as state officials work to keep the invasive species at bay. On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed a Japanese beetle catch found in Richland, more than 35 miles east of the current proposed quarantine zone in Grandview.
RICHLAND, WA
News Break
Politics
EDNPub

Puddle in dog park stumps officials, concerns residents

PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials. A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park’s drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Franklin County Beach Becoming Garbage Eyesore, Say Officials

It's a popular recreation area, but now officials say it's increasingly being overrun with garbage. Carbody Beach becoming an eyesore says Franklin County Sheriff. Sheriff Jim Raymond on Thursday, via the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Facebook and news release, is urging (and scolding!) area residents to quit using this popular beach as a dumping ground.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
EDNPub

Fire burns through Umatilla home

UMATILLA — Firefighters Sunday night, July 31, in Umatilla, put down a blazing house fire. Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. on Rio Senda Street, and at 8:42 p.m. the fire department called for help from other agencies.
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1

On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
LA GRANDE, OR

