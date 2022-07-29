elkhornmediagroup.com
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Psilocybin public hearing is tonight
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council meets at 7 p.m. today and will continue its consideration of a ban on psilocybin services. There will be a public hearing on a proposed ballot question that would let voters decide the issue. Oregon voters approved the manufacture and distribution of psilocybin...
elkhornmediagroup.com
2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODOT Schedule 8-2—8-5. Union County
La Grande & Baker City – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) McAlister Rd Bridge: ODOT will be patching and painting the new concrete bridge rail all week. There will be lane closures and flagging with up to 20-minute delays on McAlister Rd all week. 2nd Street Bridge...
elkhornmediagroup.com
UCo Health has west side well testing program
WEST UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Public Health has been awarded funding to test domestic wells for water quality on the west side of the county. U-Co Health Director Joseph Fiumara said that they are currently funded to test the wells in the Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo, and Stanfield ZIP codes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
July was a scorcher
PENDLETON – Hermiston, Pendleton, and Walla Walla experienced record-setting heat as July drew to a close. National Weather Service Meteorologist Camden Plunkett said that all three cities set daily high temperature records. “Pendleton set daily record highs of 108, 111, and 109 degrees on the 28th, 29th, and 30th,”...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Party with the police
National Night Out takes place annually on the first Tuesday in August and this year’s, needless to say, is today. The campaign promotes community partnerships with law enforcement, as well as neighborhood connections in an effort to make communities safer. Here’s a list of National Night Out events across...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Walla Walla man drowns while floating Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE – A Walla Walla man not wearing a life jacket drowned in the Wenatchee River on Saturday after his inner tube flipped, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The man has been identified as Johhnie D. Keithley, 60. According to the sheriff’s office, a group of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Parking lot closes for reconstruction
WALLA WALLA – Construction of the Senior Center and Jefferson Park parking lot begins today (Monday). During construction there will be no access to the parking lot, including the section of the parking lot that services the park. Meal service and other programs at the Senior Center will remain open, however accessing the building will be different during construction.
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Department of Forestry Hosting Wildfire Community Information Sessions
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions in eastern and central Oregon Aug. 2, 3 and 10. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Japanese beetle found in Richland, growing concern for ag products
RICHLAND – The Japanese beetle infestation is growing exponentially in Washington as state officials work to keep the invasive species at bay. On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed a Japanese beetle catch found in Richland, more than 35 miles east of the current proposed quarantine zone in Grandview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Puddle in dog park stumps officials, concerns residents
PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials. A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park’s drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
Franklin County Beach Becoming Garbage Eyesore, Say Officials
It's a popular recreation area, but now officials say it's increasingly being overrun with garbage. Carbody Beach becoming an eyesore says Franklin County Sheriff. Sheriff Jim Raymond on Thursday, via the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Facebook and news release, is urging (and scolding!) area residents to quit using this popular beach as a dumping ground.
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash blocks George Washington Way in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Several vehicles were involved in a collision on George Washington Way in Richland which is slowing traffic through the area around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1. KAPP-KVEW’s reporter on the scene spotted three Washington State Patrol vehicles and several troopers responding to the intersection of...
Volunteers desperately needed at Tri-Cities nonprofits. Here’s how to help
Groups have not rebounded from the steep decline in volunteers during the COVID pandemic.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH WITH WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez,...
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
Fire burns through Umatilla home
UMATILLA — Firefighters Sunday night, July 31, in Umatilla, put down a blazing house fire. Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. on Rio Senda Street, and at 8:42 p.m. the fire department called for help from other agencies.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
Comments / 0