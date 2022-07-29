“Oh, she’s so f****** dumb” Emma Raducanu faces backlash from Tennis Twitter for supporting Nick Kyrgios once again

firstsportz.com
Tennis star Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick
Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has married her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month. Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No 1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour. Her three grand slam victories included the...
Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 21-time Grand Slam champion said Saturday on his social media accounts that he’s been training as if he’ll play at Flushing Meadows when the last major of the year begins Aug. 29.
ATP roundup: Jenson Brooksby upsets John Isner in Atlanta
July 30 - Sixth-seeded Jenson Brooksby upset defending champion and second-seeded John Isner 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Friday in an all-U.S. matchup to reach the semifinals of the Atlanta Open.
NBC Sports
Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by 3 weeks
CANBERRA, Australia — Wimbledon tennis finalist Nick Kyrgios’ court date to face a common assault charge has been postponed by three weeks. The charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to Australian Capital Territory police in December. Kyrgios was initially expected to face ACT Magistrates Court on Aug. 2.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Guernsey swimmer Tatiana Tostevin makes semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin says she was pleased to make the semi-finals of the 100m...
ESPN
India at CWG 2022, Day 4 schedule: Amit Panghal, Indian badminton, men's hockey, table tennis
Indian weightlifters could add more medals to the tally on Day 4 as Harjinder Kaur and Ajay Singh will be involved in their respective events. The Indian men's hockey team will aim to maintain their winning momentum but face a tough team in England in their group match on Monday.
‘Freaking amazing’: Rugby sevens gold caps Australia’s Commonwealth Games redemption
Bottles were popped on the Gold Coast as Australia’s newest rugby sevens stars tended to unfinished business in the Commonwealth Games on the other side of the world. A 22-12 defeat of Fiji in the gold medal game in Coventry, just outside of host city Birmingham, on Sunday night erased the pain of an extra-time loss to New Zealand four years earlier.
BBC
Canoe Slalom World Championships: Mallory Franklin claims bronze for Great Britain
Britain's Mallory Franklin claimed her second bronze medal of the Canoe Slalom World Championships by finishing third in the women's C1 final on Sunday. Franklin, an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo last summer, came home in 117.05 seconds in Augsburg, Germany. The 28-year-old finished more than five seconds behind gold...
