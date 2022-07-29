ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

6ABC’s Joseph to emcee W. Chester Christmas Parade

The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce announced that 6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, December 2, 2022. “For many years now, Adam Joseph and 6abc have been our partners in presenting...
WEST CHESTER, PA

