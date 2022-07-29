How to Clean a Dirty Ceramic Nonstick Pan

The kitchen is where you learn heirloom recipes and prepare your family's meals with care, so it's only fitting that you consider it a sacred space in your home—which is why it should be as beautiful as it is functional. Of course, there's more to great kitchen design than following the latest trends or installing a luxe island; it's important to also maintain the basics. Case in point: your natural stone countertops. From spilled spaghetti sauce to the occasional coffee stain, these porous surfaces see a lot of wear and tear. That's exactly why it is so important to seal (and reseal!) them.

