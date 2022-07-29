How to Clean a Dirty Ceramic Nonstick Pan

www.thekitchn.com
How to clean wood floors without damaging them
After living with wall-to-wall carpeting, old laminate and chipped tiles, you're finally living in a new place with beautiful hardwood floors. Congrats! Or, you've been living there for a while and the fact that you're blessed with wood flooring hasn't occurred to you until now — the moment you've realized that you're not quite sure, exactly, how to clean wood floors.
How to clean a shower including shower head, tiles and glass screen
CLEANING the bathroom is a massive task and can be time consuming but it must be done. A squeaky clean shower can make the whole bathroom look fresher so how do you clean a shower?. How to clean a shower?. First things first, remove everything from the shower to give...
How to paint a bathroom in 5 simple steps for professional looking results
Knowing how to paint a bathroom will help to refresh your space on a budget and it can be an easy job when you have the right tools, materials and technique. Especially when you paint behind the toilet, for crisp, clean results
TikTok Told Me to Clean My Air Fryer with a Dishwasher Tablet — Here’s How It Went
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like most home cooks, I love my air fryer and use it for just about anything. Whether I’m heating up a leftover slice of pizza, or making deliciously crispy carrots, my air fryer is one of my most used kitchen appliances.
How to Clean a Glass Stove Top—And Keep It Grime-Free for Days
How to clean the glass stove top without wasting your weekend scrubbing? Cleaning the scorched and burned spots on a glass stove top doesn’t have to be exhausting or time consuming—you already spend a lot of time in your kitchen. Channel your DIY spirit with these handy cleaning tips to keep your glass stove top in pristine shape week after week.
What is laundry stripping? How to strip clothing naturally, with or without borax
If you're seeing and hearing the phrase laundry stripping everywhere and wondering what it means, we're here to clear up the jargon, and give you the scoop on why dousing your linens in a cleaning formula is the way forward. Essentially, stripping your laundry involves soaking your clean clothing and...
I’m a cleaning expert – how to clean your pillows and get rid of bacteria without putting them in the washing machine
PLENTY of people are guilty of not washing their pillows. The job can take a long time plus, you never really see how gross they are once you've got a pillowcase over them. But there are so many reasons you should make it a priority, pillows can harbour bacteria from sweat, saliva and dust.
How to paint baseboards easily: even on carpet
Learn how to paint baseboards like a pro, even with the carpet down, for a quick room refresh
How to remove hard water stains from glass: 9 ways to make streaks disappear
If you're spotting streaks and marks on your shower screens or heaven forbid, wine glasses... you need to know how to remove hard water stains from glass asap. While living in a hard water area has some benefits (ie: better-tasting, mineral-fortified H2O), calcium deposits can show up on shower screens, mirrors, vases, and drinking vessels. But, that doesn't mean you need to start throwing out, and replacing your goblets and hi-balls.
How to Seal—and Reseal—Your Stone Kitchen Countertops
The kitchen is where you learn heirloom recipes and prepare your family's meals with care, so it's only fitting that you consider it a sacred space in your home—which is why it should be as beautiful as it is functional. Of course, there's more to great kitchen design than following the latest trends or installing a luxe island; it's important to also maintain the basics. Case in point: your natural stone countertops. From spilled spaghetti sauce to the occasional coffee stain, these porous surfaces see a lot of wear and tear. That's exactly why it is so important to seal (and reseal!) them.
Why You Should Use Denture Tablets To Clean Your Coffee Pot
Quick question: When was the last time you cleaned your coffee pot? Sure, you probably rinse it in between every batch of coffee. Otherwise, things will start to taste burnt. If you're diligent, you might even wash your pot every time it's finished with a brewing cycle. But when was the last time you really took it apart and cleaned your coffee maker in depth? While things might look sufficiently hygienic after a quick sponge down, chances are there's still more gunk inside than meets the eye.
Swiss Army knife of household cleaning can tackle all your messes
Who has the closet space for a vacuum, a mop, a duster and all the cleaning supplies that they require? Even if you do, you might be able to use that space more efficiently by consolidating a few of those cleaning implements. The Elicto ES-800 5-in-1 Vacuum Spin Mop is...
Woman Gets Oven Sparkling Using Just One Cheap Ingredient
Cleaning the oven is a notoriously tricky job, but one woman on TikTok has shared a one-ingredient cleaning trick for getting your oven sparkling – and it looks pretty genius. @washy_wash #foryou #lifehack #yum ♬ Ultimate life hacks - Kelly -The Life Bath. TikToker @washy_wash took to the...
5 Clever Storage Ideas to Steal from This Professional Organizer’s Minimalistic Kitchen
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As the owner of Badass Homelife, an organization and interior design company, Katrina Green knows plenty about organizing. “I find that having less stuff truly makes life just work simpler and easier and more fulfilling and I use the same outlook when it comes to decorating and styling my home,” explains Green, who lives with her husband, Brian, and their two pitbulls in Rancho Cordova, California.
Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen
A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
I’m an organizing pro – a weird home item revolutionized my closet & gave me so much space
SHORT of knocking down walls and tacking an extension onto the house, there's not much you can do to add extra closet space to your home. That's why even the strangest space-saving trick is a favorite of pro organizers, like a clever tool that costs just $19. The clever hack...
I Tried the No-Pan Egg Frying Trick and Was Surprised by the Results
I’m all for cooking elaborate meals, but when it comes to breakfast, quick and easy is the name of the game. My morning routine is often stacked with to-dos before I sit down at my desk for the day, so I’m always searching for nutritious options with a little more staying power.
