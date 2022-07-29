Muldrow book vending machine honors late Cherokee veteran

www.cherokeephoenix.org
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and Gravy
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found This
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business Closes
cherokeephoenix.org
Spotlight shines on traditional games
TAHLEQUAH – Throughout the summer until the end of August, Cherokee National Treasures Danny McCarter and Noel Grayson are demonstrating traditional games in downtown Tahlequah every Friday. The public is invited to hear about and take part in Native games such as chunkey, marbles and stickball in the Cherokee...
Cherokee Nation announces $1,000,000 relief program to help Cherokee ranchers
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The “Relief for Cherokee Ranchers” program will support Cherokee Ranchers in the Cherokee Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current irregular drought.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
Fort Smith festival raises funds for local organizations
Fort Smith hosted its 8th annual Peacemaker Music Festival.
Ice Cream Social returns for 50th anniversary
The Washington County Historical Society announced its annual ice cream social event will return to Fayetteville for the first time in three years this month.
cherokeephoenix.org
Murrow home always welcomes public’s help
MUSKOGEE – The Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee calls on the community monthly for help filling a list of needs from baby wipes to batteries. “We always need consumable supplies,” home executive director Betty Martin said. “Just yesterday, we probably used three full boxes of freezer bags because we were bagging up food and stuff like that. So we use a lot of supplies.”
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation Homeowner Assistance Fund helping citizens facing financial hardship due to COVID-19
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation is expanding the Cherokee Nation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund program to help eligible citizens experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Cherokee Nation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund program will provide even more stability and security for our citizens...
nbc16.com
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
Bella Vista, Springdale, Fayetteville police to host National Night Out
The City of Bella Vista announced the city police department will be holding the annual National Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall.
talkbusiness.net
$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility
A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Tahlequah Mom Lays Son To Rest Six Years After He Went Missing
A Tahlequah woman is finally able to lay her son to rest six years after he went missing. She said it was never the outcome they wanted, but at least now they finally have some peace. Annetta Russell said she and her son Kasey were best friends. He was an...
Abandoned boat found on Lake Eufaula, body found hours later
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified a man who drowned on Lake Eufaula Monday afternoon. Officials were called out to the water after an abandoned boat was found, along with a pickup truck parked near a boat ramp. The body of 66-year-old David...
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
Lavaca man to represent himself in $100 million COVID-19 fraud case
On July 26, the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fort Smith ruled that a Lavaca man facing charges in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud scheme may represent himself in court.
KHBS
Power outages reported in Benton County Saturday
Some power outages were reported in Benton County Saturday morning as a Flash Flood Warning was in effect. At one point, SWEPCO was reporting 138 outages in Johnson but power has since been restored. As of 6pm, 3 customers in Benton County are without power and 11 in Carroll County.
People with warrants of failure to appear receive free assistance
Public defenders volunteered their time to help those with warrants for failing to appear and resolve their cases.
KHBS
Fort Smith police respond to double vehicle accidents
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a news release, Fort Smith police have responded to two accidents with minor injuries. One is at North Greenwood and Rogers avenues The other accident is located at North 23rd and North 6th streets. As crews work to clear the areas, FPD asks...
Man arrested for firing gun at Taco Bell in Fayetteville
A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday, July 29 after firing a gun at a Taco Bell, striking the building, and nearly hitting employees.
