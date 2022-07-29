In data, we give

www.protocol.com
Related
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Facebook’s new profiles feature will let users split up their accounts
Facebook is testing out an option for users to have multiple profiles all stemming from a single account. Currently, having more than one account violates Facebook Community Standards and can lead to users having their account restricted or even permanently disabled. But with this new feature, a group of pilot users are being given the ability to have up to five profiles tied to that single account, Bloomberg first reported on Thursday.
Fast Company
Social networking as we know it is likely on its way out
Social networking, as we’ve come to know it, is probably on the way out. It was once a big draw for all kinds of people, and at the same time an amazing way to harvest personal data that could be used to target ads. But everything is temporary on...
Slate
China’s New Organization Could Threaten the Global Internet
Since 2014, China’s internet censor, the Cyberspace Administration, has held a World Internet Conference where technology companies and government representatives from around the world convened to discuss the internet, and where Beijing promoted its vision for state internet control. What was once an event in China is now a...
RELATED PEOPLE
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
The Kremlin Sends Warning Following Brittney Griner Swap News
The Biden administration revealed that it has offered Russia a deal in exchange for Brittney Griner's release. Russia is not pleased with the United States publicizing the negotiation process. Per an Associated Press report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted that no agreement has been made and said prisoner swaps are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
The American Prairie (AP), a conservation project in Montana, has quietly scooped up more than 450,000 acres of land with the help of its billionaire donors and the federal government. The little-known project aims to create the largest "fully functioning ecosystem" in the continental U.S. by stitching together about 3.2...
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg are set to be deposed about Cambridge Analytica
Several top Meta executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, COO Sheryl Sandberg, and the person set to replace Sandberg as COO when she leaves the company later this year, are set to give depositions in a lawsuit about the Cambridge Analytica scandal (via Bloomberg). According to a court document filed earlier this week, Zuckerberg will have to answer questions for up to six hours, while Sandberg could face up to five hours of deposition.
Phone Arena
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
A horribly widespread new mobile security threat has been discovered and made public, and as much as Google might generally insist that it's doing its best to keep your money and data protected, that's definitely not what happened in this particular case. Dubbed "Autolycos" by the cybersecurity expert who made...
protocol.com
Chipmakers got their $52 billion. It will now take years for American chipmaking to flourish.
After more than two years of Congressional wrangling — and at least $100 million in lobbying expenditures — the chip industry is poised to receive tens of billions of dollars in federal tax breaks and subsidies to build more semiconductors inside the U.S. It will take years to understand if this was money well spent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A life hack that’s thousands of years old could help humans better adapt to record-setting heat waves
Sleep experts support trying a siesta as heat waves hit around the world, saying the practice can help regulate the body temperature and leave you more refreshed.
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
protocol.com
Content creators write social media’s real rules
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, we’re wondering: between celebrities and the platforms who keep them famous, who really needs whom more? Also: Congress is suddenly incredibly busy with Chips-Plus and an unexpected climate package ahead of the looming recess. And it’s a Friday in July – wouldn’t you rather be on the beach or at the pool than working from your dining room table?
Here’s Why A Bunch Of Lawmakers Are Asking Questions About TikTok
The past few months have seen growing concerns about the company’s Chinese ownership amid leaks and former employees speaking out in two separate BuzzFeed News reports.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
CNBC
Facebook's former CTO Mike Schroepfer explains why he's turning his attention to climate change
When longtime Facebook executive Mike Schroepfer announced he was stepping down as Meta chief technology officer, he said he was going to be spending his newly available extra time and energy focusing on addressing the climate crisis. Schroepfer is making philanthropic grants to fund scientific research in the role the...
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
Comments / 0