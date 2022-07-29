John Paul Leaving WSOC: Where Is the North Carolina Anchor Going?

www.earnthenecklace.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
Hundreds set to attend Charlotte’s 3rd annual HBCU Cookout
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of HBCU alums will meet for the third annual Queen City HBCU cookout on Sunday.
WBTV
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday. According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Duke Energy...
Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long-standing skate park closing to disappointment of regular skaters
CONCORD, N.C. — A popular indoor skate park in Concord is about to close its doors permanently. Soul Ride Skate Park has been a local favorite for 17 years, but according to an Instagram post, its landlord needs the space to expand. The last rides happen Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
Steak 48 tops ranking of favorite Charlotte restaurants
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 remains one of Charlotte’s most sought-after reservations. The 11,500-square-foot restaurant in Apex SouthPark has become “the” place to celebrate special events and family milestones since opening in late 2020. “I don’t think our restaurant is busy or popular on it its own....
Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte
I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!
qcnerve.com
5 Things to Know: Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worst in US History
Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worse Than Reported. A new analysis of the August 2020 Colonial Pipeline gas spill estimates that the volume of gasoline leaked was far greater than original estimates, making it the largest onshore spill in U.S. history. New data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) suggests that the spill started 18 days earlier than it was discovered and released more than 2 million gallons of gasoline, a large increase from the 1.2 million gallons reported by Colonial in January 2021.
See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home
This content was produced in partnership with California Closets. The Patels always knew that part of their 1964 ranch home’s transformation would include adding a fourth bedroom. But during the pandemic, they realized the extra room would have to be multifunctional to support working from home. The solution: They called on the pros at California Closets […] The post See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Carolina will face Michigan in Charlotte
At this point, if Carolina were to make the jump from the ACC to the B1G, would anyone notice?. On Thursday, the folks hosting the inaugural Jumpman Invitational announced the pairings for the December event. Carolina will face Michigan, the women play the Wolverines on December 20th while the men will play against them the next evening. Both games will be at 7 PM in Uptown (don’t say downtown) Charlotte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
forwardtimes.com
Bridge Builders and Game Changers
ABOVE: Men of Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc. at 83rd Grand Conclave. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. changes lives and communities at 83rd Grand Conclave. “Behold, How Good and How Pleasant it is for Brothers to Dwell Together in Unity.”- Psalms 133:1. The City of Charlotte, NC will never...
wccbcharlotte.com
7 Interestingly Delicious Oddities To Try In The QC
CHARLOTTE, N.C – Charlotte is full of fascinating foods, as it’s become a hub for its dining options. Here are the top 7 yummy oddities being eaten around Charlotte. Ready to expand your taste palate?. Coming in at number one is, Squid ink pasta from Pasta Provisions. Yep,...
WBTV
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors
A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
Popular breakfast joint in Huntersville set to reopen
A popular breakfast joint in Huntersville is set to reopen this weekend after being closed for six months.
WBTV
Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord
A candlelight vigil was held in memory of Erica Parsons on Saturday. Eric Thomas and Steve Crump surprise Maureen O'Boyle on her last day. Longtime WBTV Meteorologist and reporter Steve Crump surprised Maureen O'Boyle on her last day at WBTV.
WBTV
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
The homicide took place at an apartment complex on Camp Greene Street around 5 p.m. on July 5. ‘24 Hours of Booty’ expected to draw hundreds to Charlotte’s Myers Park to benefit cancer survivors. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a 24-hour party centered on those fighting the good...
WLTX.com
'You're paying for them' | Charlotte car dealer seeing hits as GDP falls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S economy reported a hit. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell .9% in the second quarter. This is the second straight decline and economic watchdogs said this is a strong sign of a recession. Experts told WCNC Charlotte many Americans are not spending on large...
Comments / 0