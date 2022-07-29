ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Wiz Khalifa, Daddy Yankee, Santa Fe Klan

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule, Lindsay Roberts
Phoenix New Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.phoenixnewtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee tattoo studio draws clients from near, far

Tattoos have come long way since the days of rudimentary butterflies and the like, and a studio in Ahwatukee Foothills has become renowned for creating original works of art instead of cookie-cutter stencils on skin. DarkArt Tattoo Collective at 4923 E. Chandler Blvd., has seven artists, each with his or...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Eastside Records: An Oral History of Tempe's Legendary Record Store

It's a blazing afternoon in July and temperatures are hot enough to melt the thousands of LPs inside The Ghost of Eastside Records in Tempe. With the A/C going full-blast, though, the vinyl platters are managing to keep it together. The same can't be said for the store's owner, Michael...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Five Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Need some plans this weekend? The final weekend in July offers you plenty of choices when it comes to things to do. You can see the works of Monet and other Impressionists writ large, cheer on the Arizona Rattlers’ quest for a championship, or attend a Stranger Things roller skating party.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The Tox Technique Opens in Scottsdale

The Tox Technique, a very popular detoxifying treatment available in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Miami, has opened its first Arizona location in Scottsdale. There is nothing of its kind here in the Valley, making The Tox Technique a very exciting addition for the health-focused community in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Entertainment
City
Mesa, AZ
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Perfect Summer Weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona

Summer is halfway over, but it’s not too late for those itching for a getaway. Travelers can savor the season with outdoor adventures, pools and pampering, plus good eats in Scottsdale, Arizona – all in one weekend. Witness an epic Sonoran Desert sunrise by taking in the scenery...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Find classes, events and more at senior centers

July 2022 — Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August. In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Daddy Yankee
AZFamily

Watch out for toxic toads this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona desert is host to some of the nation’s most diverse desert-dwelling species, a few of which are more dangerous than others. Because of the climbing temperatures and monsoon, some of these critters may wind up seeking shelter inside your home, whether you’d like their presence or not. The toxic Colorado River toad, also known as the Sonoran Desert toad, is one of those little guys you should try to avoid. The species is especially toxic to pets, as they’re coated in a toxin that makes the heart race and can increase body temperature.
ANIMALS
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Named All-America City 2022

The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty sells former Biltmore residence of Sen. John McCain

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced a recent sale that connects buyers and sellers to a significant piece of Arizona history. area of Phoenix that once served as home for the late-Sen. John McCain recently closed for $6 million. The property was sold by Kelly Sands, owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders, a large multi-family renovation company. Sands is a longtime Valley resident and real estate investor.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Ballroom Dance#Latin Dance#Santa Fe Klan#Santa Fe Khan#La Ltima Vuelta#Icelandic#Phoenix New Times#Universe#Mexican
kyma.com

Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Frontier announces $19 ticket sale, including flights to and from Phoenix

DENVER — Frontier Airlines has announced a sale on one million tickets. The airline said Thursday that one million seats will be on sale for a limited time starting at $19. The promotion runs through Aug. 1 and is valid for travel on select days of the week from Aug. 2 through Oct. 5, according to Frontier.
luxury-houses.net

One of A kind Home in Paradise Valley with Seamless Integration of The Indoors to The Outside Asking for $6,500,000

The Home in Paradise Valley, a one of a kind Tennen Studios built and designed home located in Equestrian Trails with seamless integration of the indoors to the outside achieved by thoughtful design and organic materials is now available for sale. This home located at 8502 N 59th Pl, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Perry (Phone: 602-319-1110) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

More rain on the way for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
AZFamily

Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
GOODYEAR, AZ
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Debut of Its Model Homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a New-Home Community in Glendale, Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in highly desirable Glendale, Arizona. The new neighborhood is situated on West Vista Avenue just north of West Glendale Avenue, and is convenient to Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 101, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix, the area’s major employment centers and Luke Air Force Base. The Traditions at Marbella Ranch is just minutes away from Westgate Entertainment District, a walkable outdoor oasis with amazing specialty shops, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to popular sports arenas, including State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Footprint Center and several Major League Baseball ® spring training facilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005105/en/ KB Home announces the debut of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in Glendale, Arizona. (Graphic: Business Wire)
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy