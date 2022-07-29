Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Wiz Khalifa, Daddy Yankee, Santa Fe Klan

www.phoenixnewtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FDetroit, MI
Popular Burger Chain is Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee tattoo studio draws clients from near, far
Tattoos have come long way since the days of rudimentary butterflies and the like, and a studio in Ahwatukee Foothills has become renowned for creating original works of art instead of cookie-cutter stencils on skin. DarkArt Tattoo Collective at 4923 E. Chandler Blvd., has seven artists, each with his or...
Phoenix New Times
Eastside Records: An Oral History of Tempe's Legendary Record Store
It's a blazing afternoon in July and temperatures are hot enough to melt the thousands of LPs inside The Ghost of Eastside Records in Tempe. With the A/C going full-blast, though, the vinyl platters are managing to keep it together. The same can't be said for the store's owner, Michael...
Phoenix New Times
Five Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Phoenix
Need some plans this weekend? The final weekend in July offers you plenty of choices when it comes to things to do. You can see the works of Monet and other Impressionists writ large, cheer on the Arizona Rattlers’ quest for a championship, or attend a Stranger Things roller skating party.
fabulousarizona.com
The Tox Technique Opens in Scottsdale
The Tox Technique, a very popular detoxifying treatment available in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Miami, has opened its first Arizona location in Scottsdale. There is nothing of its kind here in the Valley, making The Tox Technique a very exciting addition for the health-focused community in Scottsdale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the top ten restaurants that serve lasagna in the city.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Perfect Summer Weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona
Summer is halfway over, but it’s not too late for those itching for a getaway. Travelers can savor the season with outdoor adventures, pools and pampering, plus good eats in Scottsdale, Arizona – all in one weekend. Witness an epic Sonoran Desert sunrise by taking in the scenery...
northcentralnews.net
Find classes, events and more at senior centers
July 2022 — Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August. In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
The awning of a Circle K gas station collapsed when 65 mph winds from Saturday's monsoon storm knocked it to the ground. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Viewer in Queen Creek caught video of heavy wind and rain blowing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Anthem community rallies around victim of violent jewelry store robbery
PHOENIX — The Anthem community came together to help out one of their own earlier Saturday. A fundraiser was held to help the man shot during an armed robbery at Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry. One by one, hundreds of cars from all over Anthem came to support...
AZFamily
Watch out for toxic toads this summer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona desert is host to some of the nation’s most diverse desert-dwelling species, a few of which are more dangerous than others. Because of the climbing temperatures and monsoon, some of these critters may wind up seeking shelter inside your home, whether you’d like their presence or not. The toxic Colorado River toad, also known as the Sonoran Desert toad, is one of those little guys you should try to avoid. The species is especially toxic to pets, as they’re coated in a toxin that makes the heart race and can increase body temperature.
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Named All-America City 2022
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
citysuntimes.com
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty sells former Biltmore residence of Sen. John McCain
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced a recent sale that connects buyers and sellers to a significant piece of Arizona history. area of Phoenix that once served as home for the late-Sen. John McCain recently closed for $6 million. The property was sold by Kelly Sands, owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders, a large multi-family renovation company. Sands is a longtime Valley resident and real estate investor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
12news.com
Frontier announces $19 ticket sale, including flights to and from Phoenix
DENVER — Frontier Airlines has announced a sale on one million tickets. The airline said Thursday that one million seats will be on sale for a limited time starting at $19. The promotion runs through Aug. 1 and is valid for travel on select days of the week from Aug. 2 through Oct. 5, according to Frontier.
luxury-houses.net
One of A kind Home in Paradise Valley with Seamless Integration of The Indoors to The Outside Asking for $6,500,000
The Home in Paradise Valley, a one of a kind Tennen Studios built and designed home located in Equestrian Trails with seamless integration of the indoors to the outside achieved by thoughtful design and organic materials is now available for sale. This home located at 8502 N 59th Pl, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Perry (Phone: 602-319-1110) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
AZFamily
More rain on the way for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
KB Home Announces the Debut of Its Model Homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a New-Home Community in Glendale, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in highly desirable Glendale, Arizona. The new neighborhood is situated on West Vista Avenue just north of West Glendale Avenue, and is convenient to Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 101, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix, the area’s major employment centers and Luke Air Force Base. The Traditions at Marbella Ranch is just minutes away from Westgate Entertainment District, a walkable outdoor oasis with amazing specialty shops, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to popular sports arenas, including State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Footprint Center and several Major League Baseball ® spring training facilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005105/en/ KB Home announces the debut of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in Glendale, Arizona. (Graphic: Business Wire)
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado River basin farms stunted by megadrought, as more sacrifice lies ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. • Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June, the alfalfa was expected to dry up, and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
Comments / 0