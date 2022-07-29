Dodgers Highlights: Trea Turner Extends Hitting Streak, Will Smith Ties For RBI Lead & Hanser Alberto Pitches Against Rockies

dodgerblue.com
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Yardbarker
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts’ Role to Change, According to Roberts
The Dodgers are 67-33 after Saturday night’s loss in Colorado. Even with the loss, they have the best record in all of baseball and are primed to get even better over the next few weeks with the return of several injured players. Oh, and that trade deadline is just days away.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reacts to Luis Castillo News
The first trade deadline domino fell on Friday night as Jeff Passan reported that Luis Castillo will be headed to the Seattle Mariners. Seattle will look to make its first postseason appearance since 2001 in which they had the best record in the league but failed to make the AL Championship Series.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Report: Juan Soto suitors down to three teams
Only three teams remain in the bidding war for Nationals slugger Juan Soto, according to Jim Bowden, with Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline fast approaching.
Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing
Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Ignores Challenge Of Pitching At Coors Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers took two early leads against the Colorado Rockies, but Clayton Kershaw was unable to protect them as they were defeated 5-3. Kershaw allowed all five runs, with three of them earned, in 5.1 innings before the bullpen combined to pitch 2.2 scoreless innings. After a shaky...
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Removes Cap On Signing Bonuses For Undrafted Players
Beginning with the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, all 30 teams had the option to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents. However, signing bonuses were capped at $20,000. The limit allowed clubs to sign notable players at a steep discount. The system remained in place for the 2021 MLB Draft, which consisted of only 20 rounds.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Preview: Trying To Buck Home-Field Advantage Trend
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their National League West road trip with the start of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Two teams are trending in seemingly opposite directions, with the Dodgers holding an NL-best 68-33 record and Giants at 51-51. San Francisco enters play 17.5 games back of Los Angeles in the NL West standings and looking at the potential of becoming sellers at the MLB trade deadline.
dodgerblue.com
Former Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday at the age of 94. He’s survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in statement. “The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers-Giants Game Selected For MLB On TBS Tuesday Night National Broadcast
The inaugural season of the MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise continues on when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants in the second of a four-game series at Oracle Park. The game is a national broadcast on TBS with a crew led by play-by-play man Brian Anderson...
