Workers Say Inflation Is Now the No. 1 Obstacle to a Comfortable Retirement

Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Rising retail, restaurant, fast-food wages make hiring tougher for manufacturing, construction, health care
Higher wages in retail, restaurants, fast-food have increased hiring challenges in skilled fields such as manufacturing, construction, health care.
Crypto Investments Are Not Protected Like Bank Accounts: New FDIC Warning
Cryptocurrency is confusing, and prices for bitcoin and other cryptos are extremely volatile. What's more, the federal government now feels it's necessary to reiterate that money invested in cryptocurrency isn’t safeguarded the way cash at banks is protected. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued a warning to banks...
