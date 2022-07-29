Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 15, governor says

kfgo.com
Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor
(Reuters) – Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, defeating Marco Lopez, a former Nogales mayor who served as a border official in the Obama administration. Hobbs built a national profile by defending the state’s 2020 election results against...
State AG Schmitt wins Republican nomination for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat
(Reuters) – State Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican nomination for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. He beat out Eric Greitens, a former governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, and Representative Vicky Hartzler, who was endorsed by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley. He will face a Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
New headstone dedicated to ND Trooper who died on the job
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO NEWS DAKOTA) – The North Dakota Troopers Association dedicated a new headstone to fallen officer Beryl McLane on Monday. Trooper McLane is the only North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper to be killed in the line of duty. He was killed in a crash near LaMoure on Friday, July 30, 1954 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road traveling at a high rate of speed.
Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota
PILLAGER, Minn. – A black bear died after it was hit by a motorcycle southwest of Brainerd. Pillager Area Fire-Rescue says the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in Staples by ambulance. He was wearing a helmet.
Man charged in deadly river stabbing, four others suffered stab wounds
HUDSON, Wis. – A 52-year-old Minnesota man has been charged in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with one...
Gummies, chews part of medical cannabis program starting Monday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gummies and chews are available starting Monday as part of Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis Chris Tholkes says the new products are especially beneficial for patients who need more extended coverage from their medications. He says they would typically offer a tablet or a capsule to those patients, but some of them have difficulty swallowing.
