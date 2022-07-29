ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Shorthaul – American: Boston – Chicago (and vice versa). $127. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.theflightdeal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantclicks.com

5 Rude Restaurants To Visit for a Laugh

Sometimes you want more than a traditional dining experience. If you are looking for a hilarious and raunchy time, you may want to check out an intentionally rude restaurant. Purposefully rude restaurants incorporate humorous waiter performances and activities into the meal service, such as teasing diners or handing out quirky accessories.
CHICAGO, IL
B98.5

Embrace Your Inner Rockstar at this Luxury Boston Hotel

If you've ever wanted to live the life of a rock star on the road, seems there is a hotel for that right up in Boston. The Verb Hotel offers what they call "an authentic rock & roll experience" in every room and promise to "send you back in time through the decades of Rock & Roll – with museum-quality memorabilia" everywhere you turn.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
wgnradio.com

Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago

President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
CHICAGO, IL
nhtalkradio.com

The New England Take: A Trip to Boston to see Dinosaurs

A. J. and Isaac talk about their recent trip to Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace to check out Dino Safari Boston, grab lunch, and check out some cool shops in the area. Dino Safari Boston is in this spot through early September, learn more at https://dinosafariboston.com. Subscribe to the podcast...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Services#Linus Business#American#Taxes#Creditcards Com#Premium Newsletter
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business Travel
WCVB

Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire worth $1 million

BOSTON — It wasn’t the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but one lucky ticket holder in New England is $1 million richer this Saturday. A single jackpot-winning ticket was bought in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega...
DES PLAINES, IL
buzznicked.com

McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious

The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Daily Voice

'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do North of Boston This August

August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
MEDFORD, MA
WGNtv.com

Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”

EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Global

The best pizza in Boston

From Neapolitan style to new school, round to rectangle, grab a pie at the best pizza spots in Boston. Boston has never been known as a “pizza city.” We are much more well known for our lobster rolls, oysters and baked beans; however, we have plenty of places to get some amazing slices of cheesy goodness. At one end of the spectrum, there are no-frills, cash-only joints serving fast, tasty slices; on the other end you'll find some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston serving up their own takes on the classics. We've taken the time to round up the best pizza places in Boston for those Friday nights where nothing else will do.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy