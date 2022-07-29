The Shorthaul – American: Boston – Chicago (and vice versa). $127. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

www.theflightdeal.com
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
wgnradio.com
Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago
President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
nhtalkradio.com
The New England Take: A Trip to Boston to see Dinosaurs
A. J. and Isaac talk about their recent trip to Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace to check out Dino Safari Boston, grab lunch, and check out some cool shops in the area. Dino Safari Boston is in this spot through early September, learn more at https://dinosafariboston.com. Subscribe to the podcast...
Starbucks workers at Commonwealth Ave. in Boston plan rally on Aug. 1 after being excluded from new benefits
On Aug. 1 – the same day of the rally – Starbucks workers across the country will raise the standard minimum wage for workers to $15 to $23 an hour with a national average of $17. Benefits also include expanded training, improved sick leave and credit card tipping, according to NPR.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
‘Operation Good Fortune’ in Chinatown net 8 in money laundering ring
Eight people were indicted for their alleged roles in elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds.
The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
nshoremag.com
WGNtv.com
Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”
EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
Time Out Global
The best pizza in Boston
From Neapolitan style to new school, round to rectangle, grab a pie at the best pizza spots in Boston. Boston has never been known as a “pizza city.” We are much more well known for our lobster rolls, oysters and baked beans; however, we have plenty of places to get some amazing slices of cheesy goodness. At one end of the spectrum, there are no-frills, cash-only joints serving fast, tasty slices; on the other end you'll find some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston serving up their own takes on the classics. We've taken the time to round up the best pizza places in Boston for those Friday nights where nothing else will do.
