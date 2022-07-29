Tyler Hubbard Sets Release Date for Debut Solo Album, Teases More New Music

theboot.com
Related
Keith Urban Brings Breland Onstage for First-Ever Live Performance of ‘Out the Cage’ [Watch]
Keith Urban fans in south Ohio got a big surprise during the star's Cincinnati stop on his Speed of Now World Tour on Saturday night (July 16): Rising country star Breland hopped onstage with Urban for the very first live performance of "Out the Cage," a song they wrote and recorded together, whose studio version also features Nile Rodgers.
Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]
Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
Top 40 Country Songs for August 2022
A familiar face returns to No. 1 on the Top 40 Country Songs list for August 2022, while one of the decade's most reliable hitmakers checks in at No. 2 with what is arguably his best song to date. Artists behind the Top 10 songs are a brawny bunch this...
Mary Bragg Shifts Her Perspective in Soaring New Single ‘Panorama’ [LISTEN]
Often times, it takes both added distance and the passing of time to see a clear view of the path that led you to where you are today. Celebrated singer-songwriter Mary Bragg takes an honest look on a tough but transformative season of life within her upcoming self-titled album, set for release on Sept. 30 via Tree Tone Music.
RELATED PEOPLE
Little Big Town Announce Their Tenth Studio Album, ‘Mr. Sun’
Little Big Town are ready to start their next musical chapter. On Tuesday (July 19), the country quartet announced their next studio album, Mr. Sun, which is due out in September. The project will feature previously-released tracks like "Hell Yeah," the group's current single, and "All Summer." Still, there's plenty...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Everything We Know About the Judds’ ‘Final Tour’
At the start of 2022, it seemed as though this year would mark a historic comeback for the beloved country music duo the Judds. On April 1, it was announced that Wynonna and Naomi Judd would reunite for a highly-anticipated performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
Carrie Underwood Pops Up at Dollywood [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood is having a fun summer before kicking off her Denim and Rhinestones Tour. The country superstar was spotted in Dollywood on Tuesday (July 19), according to a few fan posts on Twitter. A fellow park-goer posted a few photos of Underwood at the park, writing, "Carrie Underwood sightings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Everybody Really Is the Same': John Moreland on New Album, ‘Birds in the Ceiling’
Like many of his peers, figured he'd write new songs nonstop when the pandemic first hit in the spring of 2020. After all, he couldn't tour anymore and was basically stuck inside his home in Oklahoma like the rest of the world. "Once I got over that initial 'Holy shit,...
Pat Green Releasing First Album in 7 Years, ‘Miles and Miles of You’
It's been seven years since Pat Green released his last album, but he's ready for his next move. A new project, Miles and Miles of You, will arrive on August 26. It's the first studio album the Grammy-nominated singer has offered since Home in 2015. "I’m so excited to finally...
Zac Brown Band Enlist Cody Johnson for ‘Wild Palomino’ Remake [Listen]
Zac Brown Band tapped their Warner Music Nashville labelmate and fellow country star Cody Johnson for a new version of their song, “Wild Palomino.”. Penned by Jonathan Singleton, Ben Simonetti and Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, it opens with Johnson taking lead on the first verse and chorus, before lead vocalist Zac Brown delivers the next half of the song.
Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’ Re-Defines Vulnerability in Country Music [Listen]
Zach Bryan's genre-leading American Heartbreak album is powered by "Something in the Orange," a strolling heartbreak ballad that's forcing its way on to country music charts. While the self-penned folk song has just cracked the Billboard Country Airplay chart, it's been perched for weeks at No. 6 or No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs chart, which considers streaming and sales numbers. This kind of out-of-nowhere success story typically comes with a punchy, pop-friendly viral song (think Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like") but "Something in the Orange" is anything but fancy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ray Fulcher’s Latest Album Was Inspired by His ‘Hero,’ Eric Church
Ray Fulcher released his latest studio album, Spray Painted Line, on June 10, and if fans are drawing comparisons between this batch of music and Eric Church's early tunes, that is by design. In a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, Fulcher explains that he drew inspiration...
Carly Pearce Reveals New Family Member Inspired by Loretta Lynn
Carly Pearce is quite the animal lover, and her family of four-legged friends just grew to four. The country singer already has two dogs and a cat, but recently she added another canine to the clan, and she's sticking to her Grand Ole Opry-themed names. Pearce welcomed a Chocolate Lab...
PETS・
Rascal Flatts’ ‘I Like The Sound of That’ Gets a Laid-Back Twist in ‘Country Goes Reggae’ Remix [Listen]
Rascal Flatts' 2015 hit, "I Like the Sound of That," gets retooled as a laidback reggae jam as part of the new compilation album, Country Goes Reggae. Released on Friday (July 22), Country Goes Reggae revamps a collection of country classics and newer hits, with help from producers Christian and Frank Berman (aka the Berman Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl. Jamaican musical group Positive Vibrations provide new musical arrangements for the songs, casting familiar country hits in a new light.
Brett Eldredge Goes to the Extreme to Forget an Ex in ‘Songs About You’ Video
Alfred Lord Tennyson once said, "'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." Brett Eldredge captures that wisdom perfectly in the "Songs About You" music video. Just like the lyrics describe, we find Eldredge lost in a mess of memories about his ex lover....
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Parker Twomey, Kelsey Waldon + More Artists You Need to Hear
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Parker Twomey. "Counting Down The Days"
Lainey Wilson Posts Photo of ‘My Deddy. My Cowboy,’ Asks for More Prayers After Canceling Shows
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for more prayers as her father continues to battle a "critical" health emergency that caused her to cancel two upcoming shows. The country hitmaker and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to reveal that two concerts scheduled for the weekend could not go forward as planned.
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Luke Combs Shares a Peek Into His Home Life With Baby Tex: ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ [Photos]
Luke Combs has been pretty quiet on social media for the last few weeks, and for good reason: He's focusing on life at home with his wife, Nicole, and their newborn son, Tex Lawrence. The singer offered fans a peek into his home life on Saturday (July 16), sharing a...
The Boot
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 1