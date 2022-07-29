ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tyler Hubbard Sets Release Date for Debut Solo Album, Teases More New Music

By Sterling Whitaker
The Boot
The Boot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theboot.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Boot

Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]

Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
MUSIC
The Boot

Top 40 Country Songs for August 2022

A familiar face returns to No. 1 on the Top 40 Country Songs list for August 2022, while one of the decade's most reliable hitmakers checks in at No. 2 with what is arguably his best song to date. Artists behind the Top 10 songs are a brawny bunch this...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Frasure
Person
Trevor Rosen
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Jaren Johnston
Person
Tyler Hubbard
Person
Rhett Akins
Person
Ross Copperman
Person
Jordan Schmidt
Person
Canaan Smith
Person
Jon Nite
The Boot

Little Big Town Announce Their Tenth Studio Album, ‘Mr. Sun’

Little Big Town are ready to start their next musical chapter. On Tuesday (July 19), the country quartet announced their next studio album, Mr. Sun, which is due out in September. The project will feature previously-released tracks like "Hell Yeah," the group's current single, and "All Summer." Still, there's plenty...
MUSIC
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Everything We Know About the Judds’ ‘Final Tour’

At the start of 2022, it seemed as though this year would mark a historic comeback for the beloved country music duo the Judds. On April 1, it was announced that Wynonna and Naomi Judd would reunite for a highly-anticipated performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
MUSIC
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Pops Up at Dollywood [Pictures]

Carrie Underwood is having a fun summer before kicking off her Denim and Rhinestones Tour. The country superstar was spotted in Dollywood on Tuesday (July 19), according to a few fan posts on Twitter. A fellow park-goer posted a few photos of Underwood at the park, writing, "Carrie Underwood sightings...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases More New Music#The Florida Georgia Line
The Boot

Zac Brown Band Enlist Cody Johnson for ‘Wild Palomino’ Remake [Listen]

Zac Brown Band tapped their Warner Music Nashville labelmate and fellow country star Cody Johnson for a new version of their song, “Wild Palomino.”. Penned by Jonathan Singleton, Ben Simonetti and Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, it opens with Johnson taking lead on the first verse and chorus, before lead vocalist Zac Brown delivers the next half of the song.
MUSIC
The Boot

Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’ Re-Defines Vulnerability in Country Music [Listen]

Zach Bryan's genre-leading American Heartbreak album is powered by "Something in the Orange," a strolling heartbreak ballad that's forcing its way on to country music charts. While the self-penned folk song has just cracked the Billboard Country Airplay chart, it's been perched for weeks at No. 6 or No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs chart, which considers streaming and sales numbers. This kind of out-of-nowhere success story typically comes with a punchy, pop-friendly viral song (think Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like") but "Something in the Orange" is anything but fancy.
ORANGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Boot

Carly Pearce Reveals New Family Member Inspired by Loretta Lynn

Carly Pearce is quite the animal lover, and her family of four-legged friends just grew to four. The country singer already has two dogs and a cat, but recently she added another canine to the clan, and she's sticking to her Grand Ole Opry-themed names. Pearce welcomed a Chocolate Lab...
PETS
The Boot

Rascal Flatts’ ‘I Like The Sound of That’ Gets a Laid-Back Twist in ‘Country Goes Reggae’ Remix [Listen]

Rascal Flatts' 2015 hit, "I Like the Sound of That," gets retooled as a laidback reggae jam as part of the new compilation album, Country Goes Reggae. Released on Friday (July 22), Country Goes Reggae revamps a collection of country classics and newer hits, with help from producers Christian and Frank Berman (aka the Berman Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl. Jamaican musical group Positive Vibrations provide new musical arrangements for the songs, casting familiar country hits in a new light.
MUSIC
The Boot

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
The Boot

The Boot

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy