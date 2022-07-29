news.murfreesboro.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
murfreesboro.com
Daily News Update for Aug 3, 2022
Have something you’d like to share with us? Whether it’s news, an event, something that needs our attention, new businesses or you’d just like to drop us a line… we’d love to hear from you!
murfreesboro.com
RCS teachers complete ‘Gifted Academy’
Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the “Gifted Academy” in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a grant. This unique training opportunity provided RCS teachers a means of furthering their professional development in a targeted area of need, said Courtney Brown, the RCS Gifted Services supervisor.
murfreesboro.com
Youth Leadership Rutherford Announces Class of 2023
Youth Leadership Rutherford has announced its class of 2023. The Youth Leadership program is a personal development program designed to educate and enhance the quality of leadership skills in high school seniors while promoting community awareness. 2023 class members are:. Mehrael Adly, Blackman High School. Reeyan Ahmed, Siegel High School.
murfreesboro.com
SROs Ready to Greet Students
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers are preparing to protect and mentor students in the upcoming school year. Deputies are participating in advanced training this week to prepare for the upcoming school year and are excited to greet students Aug. 5. SROs are highly trained and experienced law...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murfreesboro.com
Julie Mutter Obituary
Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter, age 58 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. A native of Hopkinsville, KY, she was preceded in death by her father, Hulan Killebrew. Julie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Freddie Scott Mutter; sons, Tyler Lutterman and Brandon Mutter both of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Jordan Lutterman, Kaleigh, and Hailey Mutter; mother, Bobbie Jean Combs of Smyrna, TN and step-father, Billy Combs of Hopkinsville, KY; brothers, Mike Killebrew and his wife Cynthia of Glasgow, KY and Kevin Killebrew and his wife Karen of Smyrna, TN; and sister, Patty Killebrew Childress of Smyrna, TN.
murfreesboro.com
RCS Awarded Nissan Neighbors Grant $25,000 Grant to Fund STEM Programs
Rutherford County students will have access to more STEM programs thanks to a $25,000 contribution from Nissan’s Neighbor Grant program. The donation will be used to purchase resources for schools immersed in the STEM School Designation Process to become STEM-school accredited. Students within these schools will be directly impacted by the donation as resources are purchased, which help them complete Project/Problem Based Learning (PBL’s) and STEM challenges.
murfreesboro.com
RCS Students Honored at Beta National Convention
Several Rutherford County Schools have earned honors in this year’s Beta National Convention. The convention took place this summer at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and was open to all grade levels. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America – seeking...
murfreesboro.com
Presley Hosford Joins Child Advocacy Center
“Please join the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center in welcoming our new Community Education Coordinator, Presley Hosford,” announced Cannon County Coordinator Amanda Hammond. Hosford, a recent graduate of Middle Tennessee State University’s Child Development and Family Studies program, is a familiar face around the Child Advocacy Center. She interned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
murfreesboro.com
Driver Facing Charges for Saturday Fatal Crash on Memorial Blvd.; Deceased Victim Identified
A 33-year-old man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a two-vehicle wreck that claimed one person’s life. Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigators believe the man may have been drinking and speeding prior to the fatal crash on Saturday, July 30. Robert Ryder, of Murfreesboro, was charged...
Comments / 0