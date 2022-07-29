Rutherford County students will have access to more STEM programs thanks to a $25,000 contribution from Nissan’s Neighbor Grant program. The donation will be used to purchase resources for schools immersed in the STEM School Designation Process to become STEM-school accredited. Students within these schools will be directly impacted by the donation as resources are purchased, which help them complete Project/Problem Based Learning (PBL’s) and STEM challenges.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO