Cincinnati Magazine's Musical Brunch July 31, 2022

Fox 19
Mt. Washington bookstore hosts writing events for international novel challenge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tome Bookstore, located in Mt.Washington, is owned by best-selling author J.M. Clark and the business is opening its doors to aspiring and experienced writers to encourage reading and writing. “It’s really hard to write in your home; especially if you have kids, you got your video...
Fox 19
Police connect with community during National Night Out
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police departments across the Tri-State participated in the annual National Night Out, which is an opportunity for officers to connect with the neighborhoods they serve. Children, adults and even pets came out for the events to their relationship with officers. Cincinnati Officer Jacob Hicks said he had...
Fox 19
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
Fox 19
West Chester man uses health scare to turn his life around, help others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Working out and staying healthy is sometimes easier said than done. For a West Chester man, his doctor gave him bad news a few years ago and that’s when he made his health a priority. “I thought instead of trying to find a gym that I...
Fox 19
Cincinnati rescue collects pet supplies for people impacted by KY floods
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati rescue is working to send 12 thousand pounds of pet supplies to FEMA and Emergency management officials to help pet owners affected by the deadly flood in Eastern Kentucky. All Dogs Come from Heaven has been packing a truck with pet supplies this weekend...
Fox 19
Kids playing with lighters spark fire that significantly damages Avondale home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids playing with lighters caused a Harvey Avenue home to catch on fire Monday. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department said calls came in from people at Cincinnati Children’s saying they could see smoke and flames from a house one street over. Firefighters arrived...
Fox 19
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Public Schools approves contract to keep students on Metro buses
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students who attend Cincinnati Public Schools will be back on Metro buses for the upcoming school year, according to a contract the school board unanimously approved Monday with Southwest Ohio Regional Transportation Authority (SORTA). Students in grades 9 through 12 will be able to ride the Metro...
Fox 19
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
Fox 19
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday morning and taken to a hospital University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a fire official said. The man suffered second and third-degree burns on 20% of his body but he is...
Fox 19
Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
Fox 19
Liberty Township trustee dismissed from lawsuit
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell was dismissed Tuesday from a lawsuit filed by an 88-year-old West Chester landowner. The lawsuit accuses three officials in Butler County of corruption-related activity, including Auditor Roger Reynolds who has since been indicted on six public corruption charges, some of which mirror allegations in the lawsuit.
Fox 19
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in the West End early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lockhurst Lane and West Liberty Street around 2:55 a.m. They found a man who...
Fox 19
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
Fox 19
Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County. Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
