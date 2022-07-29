ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Magazine's Musical Brunch July 31, 2022

Fox 19
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox19.com

Fox 19

Police connect with community during National Night Out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police departments across the Tri-State participated in the annual National Night Out, which is an opportunity for officers to connect with the neighborhoods they serve. Children, adults and even pets came out for the events to their relationship with officers. Cincinnati Officer Jacob Hicks said he had...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
Fox 19

Liberty Township trustee dismissed from lawsuit

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell was dismissed Tuesday from a lawsuit filed by an 88-year-old West Chester landowner. The lawsuit accuses three officials in Butler County of corruption-related activity, including Auditor Roger Reynolds who has since been indicted on six public corruption charges, some of which mirror allegations in the lawsuit.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
VERSAILLES, IN
Fox 19

Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County. Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

