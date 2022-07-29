ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis-World's Biggest Bond Markets Back in Vogue as Recession Fears Mount

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
US News and World Report

Are Dividend Stocks the Best Path to Income in a Bear Market?

Capital preservation is paramount for investors nearing or in retirement, so it's a focus for financial advisors as well. Large drawdowns during a bear market can affect savers' ability to retire comfortably. For some investors, portfolio declines may mean postponing retirement plans or even returning to work. Traditionally, one source...
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis

(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan

America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Putin Says No One Can Win a Nuclear War

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Australians Kept Shopping in Q2, but Wallets May Now Be Closing

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales posted a solid rise in real terms last quarter even as swelling prices ate up more of the consumer dollar, though there are signs that higher borrowing costs are finally turning the tide on spending. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Just Eat Misses on H1 Revenue, Maintains Profitability Forecasts

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest meal delivery company, on Wednesday reported worse than expected revenue and a loss for the first half of 2022, but maintained its growth and margin forecasts for the full year. Takeaway reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of negative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

AMD Posts Q3 Sales Outlook Below Wall St, Data Center Growth Remains Strong

(Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, a signal of uncertainty that concerned some investors after the company stock made huge gains in July. AMD continued to show strong growth in the data center business, at the expense of its rival Intel,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Robinhood Cuts 23% of Its Workforce as Fewer Users Trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood Markets said Tuesday it's cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

China Says U.S. Politicians Who 'Play With Fire' on Taiwan Will Pay

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement. He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Gets More U.S., German Rocket Launcher Systems - Minister

(Reuters) - Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei

HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Steelmaker Ternium Reports 19% Drop in Q2 Net Profit as Costs Grow

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a 19% drop in its second-quarter net profit from the year-ago period, as the costs of sales and expenses grew. The company's net profit reached $936 million. Costs of sales hit $3.1 billion, up from the $2.4 billion in the previous...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

