Playtech Says No Longer Pursuing SPAC Deal for Unit of Peer Caliente

UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
Mitsubishi UFJ Profit Dives on One-Off Losses Linked to U.S. Unit Sale, Grab
TOKYO (Reuters) -Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc reported a 70% plunge in first-quarter net profit, blaming one-off losses related to the sale of MUFG Union Bank and a drop in the value of its stake in ride-hailing firm Grab Holdings. The bank, Japan's largest lender by assets, booked an appraisal...
Australians Kept Shopping in Q2, but Wallets May Now Be Closing
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales posted a solid rise in real terms last quarter even as swelling prices ate up more of the consumer dollar, though there are signs that higher borrowing costs are finally turning the tide on spending. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday...
Nikola to Buy Battery Supplier Romeo Power for $144 Million
(Reuters) - Nikola Corp has agreed to buy battery supplier Romeo Power Inc for about $144 million in stock, the electric truck maker said on Monday, in a move that will help jumpstart its efforts to make battery packs. The offer values Romeo Power at 74 cents on a per-share...
Are Dividend Stocks the Best Path to Income in a Bear Market?
Capital preservation is paramount for investors nearing or in retirement, so it's a focus for financial advisors as well. Large drawdowns during a bear market can affect savers' ability to retire comfortably. For some investors, portfolio declines may mean postponing retirement plans or even returning to work. Traditionally, one source...
Why Some Heatwaves Prove Deadlier Than Others
LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's record-breaking heatwave last month saw England and Wales register nearly 1,700 extra deaths in just one week, early data shows, while Portugal and Spain counted another 1,700. The figures, which will likely change as records are updated, give the first indication of heat-related deaths when temperatures...
U.S. Construction Spending Dives in June on Single-Family Housing Weakness
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending tumbled in June as outlays on single-family homebuilding declined sharply amid rising mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending dropped 1.1% in June after gaining 0.1% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would rise 0.1%. Construction...
China Military Operations 'Concerning' Says Japan Gov't Spokesperson
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan called China's military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan 'concerning' on Wednesday, but refrained from commenting on Pelosi's visit to Asia. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference that the government has conveyed concerns over the military...
EU Urges Dialogue to Reduce Risks Amid Taiwan Tension
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called on Wednesday for tensions over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan to be resolved through dialogue and for communication channels with China to be kept open to avoid miscalculation. "The EU has an interest in preserving peace and the...
Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split
The growing SaaS business offers promise for investors, plus a rising dividend.
Brazil's Petrobras Leapfrogs Oil Majors in Dividend Payouts
(Reuters) -Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign. The five biggest Western oil producers - Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp., Shell PLC, TotalEnergies and BP -...
UK Conservative Party Enhance Security Around Ballot for Leadership
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's ruling Conservative Party said on Wednesday it had enhanced security around the ballot process to decide its next leader, who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister. The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that the vote had been delayed after warnings from the National Cyber Security Centre...
U.K.・
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian
Amazon took a major hit from its stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter of 2022.
World Bank Accuses Lebanese Politicians of Cruelty Over Deposit Promises
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The World Bank has said that assertions by Lebanese politicians that deposits kept in the country's collapsed banking sector are sacred are "cruel" because they "flagrantly contradict the reality." Lebanon is in the third year of a financial meltdown that has left eight in ten people poor...
Robinhood Cuts 23% of Its Workforce as Fewer Users Trade
NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood Markets said Tuesday it's cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to...
Germany's Scholz accuses Russia of blocking gas turbine delivery
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday accused Russia of blocking the delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russian energy giant Gazprom has blamed the delayed return of the unit from Canada, where it was being serviced, for the initial reduction in deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in June.
Factbox-Economic Sanctions China Has Imposed on Taiwan Over Pelosi Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Wednesday suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and halted imports of fruit and fish products from the self-governed island as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a trip condemned by Beijing. In a warning salvo ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese...
Not Enough Women: Miners Meet in Australia Under a Cloud After Sexism Report
KALGOORLIE, Australia (Reuters) -Global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo this week became the first woman ever to deliver the keynote speech at the mining industry's annual conference in Western Australia, a boost for the sector as it faces scrutiny over perceived sexism. Yet while Moyo had top billing, she is...
